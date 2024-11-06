Report: Will Chelsea Star Be Fit for Arsenal Match

Chelsea Await Cole Palmer Injury Update Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Scan Set for Palmer After Old Trafford Knock

Chelsea are on edge as Cole Palmer prepares for a crucial knee scan this week following a rough challenge by Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez during Sunday’s 1-1 draw. The impact left Palmer with noticeable stud marks on his left knee, and the Chelsea star reportedly experienced discomfort throughout his journey back to London, raising concerns about his fitness ahead of the Premier League showdown with Arsenal.

Manager Questions Martinez Tackle

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca voiced his frustrations post-match, criticising referee Rob Jones for not consulting VAR on what he deemed a “clear red” card offence by Martinez. Maresca argued, “It’s quite clear for all of us but the referee is there to make a decision and he took a different decision.” Maresca went on to clarify, “When there’s no intention to go for the ball and you go for the player, it’s a red.”

The manager’s comments reflect Chelsea’s frustration with officiating inconsistency, especially when decisions could impact a player’s availability for key fixtures.

Hopeful for Arsenal Availability

Despite the scare, Chelsea remain optimistic that Palmer’s scan will reveal no significant damage, allowing him to line up against Arsenal in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Missing the midfielder would be a blow for the Blues as they look to continue their positive momentum under Maresca.

Palmer, who isn’t registered for Chelsea’s Conference League fixtures, will miss Thursday’s match against FC Noah, allowing him extra recovery time to focus on Sunday’s clash.