Player Ratings: Inter Edges Arsenal in Dramatic UCL Clash

Inter vs Arsenal: Gunners Fall Short in Champions League Showdown

Arsenal faced their first Champions League setback of the season, slipping to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan at the iconic San Siro. In what proved to be a cagey affair, a solitary penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu edged the hosts ahead, leaving the Gunners with a mountain to climb in the tournament’s league phase. This loss also marks back-to-back defeats for Mikel Arteta’s side, who suffered a weekend setback at Newcastle.

Slow Start and Missed Opportunities

Arsenal entered the game with captain Martin Ødegaard available on the bench but missed the influential Declan Rice. Inter, meanwhile, appeared to be managing their squad ahead of a top Serie A clash with Napoli, leaving stars like Barella and Thuram on the sidelines initially. Yet, they started strongly, nearly scoring in the opening minutes when Denzel Dumfries’ strike hit the bar.

Gradually, Arsenal grew into the game, disrupting Inter’s passing rhythm and pressuring their build-up. Despite limited chances, Bukayo Saka tested Inter’s defensive structure, finding himself up against Matteo Darmian or Yann Bisseck on the wings. Arteta’s side looked poised to head into half-time on level terms before a contentious handball decision against Mikel Merino gifted Calhanoglu the penalty, which he converted confidently.

Arsenal’s Pressure Builds but Inter Hold Firm

The second half saw Arsenal turn up the pressure as they sought an equaliser, dominating possession around Inter’s penalty area. From set pieces, Arsenal’s Gabriel almost found the back of the net, only for Dumfries to clear his effort off the line. Kai Havertz, too, came close with a drive that forced Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer into action.

Despite Arsenal’s efforts, Inter’s defence held strong. Inzaghi introduced reinforcements to fortify his team, inviting Arsenal to attack but limiting them to wide areas. The hosts expertly dealt with crosses and closed down any potential opportunities, keeping the visitors at bay in the dying moments.

Inter’s Tactical Discipline Shines Through

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter may not have dazzled offensively, yet their resolute defensive display highlighted a seasoned team capable of grinding out crucial results. Calhanoglu’s penalty may have proved the difference, but it was Inter’s organisation under pressure that secured the win, moving them up to fifth in the standings while Arsenal drop to 12th.

Inter Player Ratings

GK: Yann Sommer – 7/10

CB: Benjamin Pavard – 8/10

CB: Stefan de Vrij – 8/10

CB: Yann Bisseck – 9/10

RWB: Denzel Dumfries – 7/10

CM: Hakan Calhanoglu – 7.5/10

CM: Davide Frattesi – 5/10

CM: Piotr Zielinski – 7/10

ST: Mehdi Taremi – 4/10

ST: Lautaro Martinez – 6/10

Substitutes

Marcus Thuram (62′ for Martinez) – 4/10

Nicolo Barella (62′ for Frattesi) – 6/10

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (62′ for Zielinski) – 6/10

Kristjan Asllani (71′ for Calhanoglu) – 6/10

Federico Dimarco (79′ for Taremi) – 6/10

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK: David Raya – 5/10

RB: Ben White – 6/10

CB: William Saliba – 7/10

CB: Gabriel – 7/10

LB: Jurrien Timber – 7/10

CM: Thomas Partey – 7/10

CM: Mikel Merino – 5/10

RW: Bukayo Saka – 5/10

ST: Kai Havertz – 6/10

ST: Leandro Trossard – 4/10

LW: Gabriel Martinelli – 5/10

Substitutes