Arsenal’s Injury Crisis: Can Havertz and Rice Face Chelsea?

Arsenal’s Injury Woes: Key Players Facing Uncertain Return Dates

As Arsenal prepare for a pivotal Premier League clash against Chelsea, manager Mikel Arteta finds himself wrestling with a growing list of injury concerns. After a challenging Champions League loss to Inter Milan, Arsenal’s title aspirations face another crucial test, with several first-team players on the treatment table. Here’s a look at the latest injury updates for Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and other key Gunners, and what their potential absence could mean for the upcoming fixture.

Kai Havertz: Battered but Fighting to Return

Wednesday night saw Kai Havertz bloodied and bruised following a head collision with Inter’s Yann Bisseck. Despite his commitment to the game, Havertz was eventually substituted for Martin Ødegaard late in the match. Arteta acknowledged the German’s condition post-game, saying, “Kai Havertz had a big cut, and hopefully he will be OK for the weekend.”

Havertz has been a near-constant presence in Arsenal’s line-up, delivering seven goals in 15 appearances across competitions. His versatility in both attacking and midfield roles has been invaluable, especially in Ødegaard’s absence. However, with his recovery timeline unclear, Arsenal fans await word on whether he’ll feature against Chelsea.

Potential return date: Unknown

Declan Rice: A Crucial Absence in Midfield

Another blow for Arsenal came with the news that Declan Rice missed the Inter fixture due to a foot injury. Picked up in the recent Newcastle clash, Rice’s condition remains uncertain, casting doubt over his availability for the Chelsea match.

Arteta spoke on the situation, “Declan unfortunately has picked up an injury against Newcastle. He was able to finish the game but wasn’t feeling good in the last few days, so we have to assess him on Thursday to understand whether he will be fit or not for the weekend.”

Rice’s influence in midfield has been profound since his arrival. His potential absence could leave a significant void, with Arsenal needing his defensive resilience and passing range to counter Chelsea’s in-form midfield.

Potential return date: Unknown

Riccardo Calafiori: Still Sidelined Since October

Since his summer move, Riccardo Calafiori has struggled with injury setbacks, missing the last four games. His injury, sustained during the 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, has kept him out for an extended period, with Arteta initially estimating “a few weeks” on the sidelines back in October.

While Calafiori’s absence has been partly mitigated by Arsenal’s depth in defence, his return would bolster options at the back as Arsenal tackle a demanding fixture schedule.

Potential return date: Unknown

Takehiro Tomiyasu: A Long Road to Recovery

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s season has been plagued by injuries, limiting him to just six minutes of action. Arteta has confirmed that the Japan international isn’t expected back before the international break, with a tentative return date projected for November or December. His absence restricts Arteta’s defensive flexibility, especially as fixtures intensify.

Potential return date: November/December 2024

Kieran Tierney: A Light at the End of the Tunnel?

Among the injuries, Kieran Tierney’s recovery seems most promising. Arteta recently shared an encouraging update on the Scotland international’s progress, noting, “I think he’s quite close. He’s looking really good. I think he’s over the period where he was still struggling, so he looks really sharp out there.”

Tierney, yet to rejoin team training, is likely within a week or two of resuming full practice. His imminent return could strengthen Arsenal’s options on the left flank, a welcome boost as they navigate a challenging phase in both domestic and European competitions.

Potential return date: Unknown