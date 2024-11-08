Goldbridge: How Man United’s Win Over PAOK Hints at a New Era

Amad’s Breakthrough: Why Manchester United Fans Are Excited About Amad and Ruud van Nistelrooy’s 2-0 Win Over PAOK

Manchester United recently claimed a crucial 2-0 victory over PAOK in the Europa League, marking a standout performance from Amad Diallo. Here’s why fans and analysts, like Mark Goldbridge of The United Stand, are buzzing with excitement about Amad’s potential.

Amad’s Impact on the Right Wing

“Amad’s got to start,” Goldbridge insisted in his reaction to the game, describing Amad’s display as a “masterclass.” Fans have eagerly awaited the young winger’s return to the starting lineup, and Amad didn’t disappoint, securing his place as the best right-wing option. Goldbridge highlighted Amad’s professionalism: “He’s kept his head down, been professional, and waited, and now here he is…he can walk out of it with his head held high.”

Manchester United’s struggles on the right wing have been apparent for some time. Regular starters like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, both more comfortable on the left, have not impressed on the opposite side. Goldbridge reflected this by observing, “Garnacho…was quiet, and Rashford was quiet when he came on.” Amad’s stellar performance against PAOK emphasized what fans have been saying since January: “Free Amad.”

Mazraoui and Amad’s Electric Partnership

A big part of Amad’s success on the night was his connection with right-back Noussair Mazraoui. “Mazraoui was the second-best player for me, behind Amad, and it worked really, really well,” said Goldbridge, noting that their chemistry made Manchester United’s right side especially dangerous. Goldbridge praised Mazraoui’s consistency and passing accuracy, pointing out that “it’s powerful, it’s accurate, and it’s progressive.” This partnership bodes well for future matches, giving United a more balanced attacking threat.

Amad’s positive attitude and patience have won him fans and pundits alike, particularly as he continues to stay focused amid managerial changes. Goldbridge suggested that Amad’s temperament is a model for others at the club, noting, “Ahmad’s attitude tonight is brilliant, and he reaps the benefits…really, he shouldn’t be coming out of that team.”

Criticism of Bruno and Calls for Ruthlessness

While Amad earned acclaim, other players didn’t escape criticism. Goldbridge highlighted Bruno Fernandes as an example, saying, “Bruno…if he did 30% of his game good, I think he did 70% of his game bad.” This lack of consistency from Fernandes is a recurring concern, particularly given his role as captain and playmaker. Goldbridge put it plainly: “For me, I really like the player…I really do…but you know…Bruno, you need to be better than what you are.”

Goldbridge made clear that a new era under incoming manager Ruben Amorim must bring “ruthlessness.” “If he accommodates underperforming players, he will sink himself,” Goldbridge warned. Amad, by contrast, exemplifies the work ethic Amorim will value, reinforcing why fans and pundits see him as an integral part of Manchester United’s future.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Interim Success and the Road Ahead

Goldbridge commended interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy’s efforts, especially as he took charge amid upheaval. “Ruud has stepped in, done a job for us…and that job will come to an end,” Goldbridge reflected, appreciating Ruud’s role in steadying the team. However, he noted that the tactics were reminiscent of previous manager Erik ten Hag’s, with frustrating aspects like “long diagonals” remaining.

The immediate task is clear: Manchester United must now turn their focus to domestic success, particularly with a crucial fixture against Leicester. “Winning tonight is absolutely crucial because we’ve got to get through…we’ve got to beat Leicester at the weekend,” Goldbridge affirmed, reminding fans that consistency is key in both the Premier League and Europa League campaigns.

Amad’s Potential Under Amorim

With Amorim’s structured style anticipated to bring significant tactical changes, Goldbridge hopes Amad will be central to the new setup. In his words, “In an Amorim system, you could see Amad behind the striker in one of the two positions, or you could maybe see him playing on the right-hand side.” Goldbridge believes Amorim will foster a culture of cohesion and intensity that has been lacking at United: “We’re Manchester United…this is high-end football, and they don’t look like they can do stuff that we can do down Five-a-side!”

Manchester United’s fan base is hopeful that Amorim will tap into Amad’s talent, perhaps even leveraging his excellent partnership with Mazraoui to bring dynamism to United’s right flank. The win over PAOK offered a glimpse into the possibilities that lie ahead for United’s youth and for a revitalised right wing.

As The United Stand’s Goldbridge summarised: “Amad was superb.” His patience, professionalism, and performance have made him a fan favourite and a likely starter under Amorim’s reign. The journey for both Amad and Manchester United is only just beginning.