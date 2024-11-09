How To Watch Manchester City Face High-Flying Brighton in Crucial Title Race Clash

Brighton vs Manchester City: A Clash with Title Implications

Manchester City faces another stern test in their relentless quest for a fifth consecutive Premier League crown as they travel to a resurgent Brighton side on Saturday evening. Fresh off an unexpected defeat at Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola’s squad is now tasked with finding form against a team that has consistently impressed this season.

City’s defeat has tightened the title race, which looks set to deliver plenty of drama in the coming months. With Liverpool, Arsenal, and City pushing each other to new heights, any dropped points could prove pivotal as the season progresses. Guardiola will be acutely aware that even minor slip-ups may have severe repercussions come May.

How to Watch Brighton vs Manchester City

TV Coverage: The match will air on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Tune in at 5pm GMT for pre-game coverage, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm.

Live Stream: Subscribers can watch live via the Sky Go app.

