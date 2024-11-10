Report: Tottenham Open to Letting Defender Leave Amid La Liga Interest

Sergio Reguilon Eyes January Exit from Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur’s left-back, Sergio Reguilon, appears set for a January departure as he seeks a fresh challenge and regular playing time. The 27-year-old has found himself sidelined from Tottenham’s Premier League and Europa League squads this season, prompting him to consider a move that could revitalise his career. According to sources reported by CaughtOffside, Reguilon is actively planning to terminate his contract with Spurs this winter.

Sevilla and Getafe Eager to Secure Reguilon’s Services

Both Sevilla and Getafe have emerged as potential destinations for the Spaniard. Sevilla, where Reguilon enjoyed a fruitful loan spell, are keen to bring him back, recognising his defensive experience as vital to bolstering their squad. Getafe, on the other hand, is also interested in a free transfer and stands ready to initiate negotiations with Tottenham and the player’s representatives. A return to La Liga could be ideal for Reguilon, allowing him to leverage his familiarity with the Spanish league to quickly establish himself and impact performances.

Tottenham’s Stance on Reguilon’s Departure

Tottenham appear open to Reguilon’s departure. Financially, the move would ease their wage bill, offering Spurs the flexibility to make potential new signings or secure renewals for key players. With Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies ahead of Reguilon in the pecking order, the North London club sees limited opportunities for the left-back, making a January transfer beneficial for both parties.

A Fresh Start for Reguilon

At 27, Reguilon has ample time to regain his form and become a crucial asset for Sevilla, Getafe, or another club willing to offer him the chance to revive his career. For now, his focus appears to be on a return to consistent first-team football and reclaiming the peak performances that once made him a promising talent in European football.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a disappointed Tottenham fan’s perspective, Reguilon’s impending exit marks another reminder of missed potential in the squad. Reguilon arrived with high hopes, showing glimpses of quality, yet struggled to make a lasting impact amid injury setbacks and competition for his position. Seeing him relegated to the sidelines feels like a waste, especially considering the financial outlay and expectations upon his arrival.

Tottenham fans may feel mixed emotions—relief over freeing up wages for future transfers but frustration at not witnessing Reguilon’s full potential. For La Liga fans, however, this could be a golden opportunity to see him shine again. Should he join Sevilla or Getafe, he could quickly settle back into the Spanish league, where he once thrived.