Cyriel Dessers’ Goal Hands Rangers Vital Win Over Hearts at Ibrox

Rangers Edge Past Hearts with Narrow Victory at Ibrox

Rangers narrowly overcame a resilient Hearts side 1-0 at Ibrox, keeping their Scottish Premiership title hopes alive with a hard-fought win. Despite a strong early start, which saw Cyriel Dessers score his 10th goal of the season, the home side failed to capitalise on their advantage and were made to endure a nervy finish. While Rangers secured the three points, the performance left much to be desired, with both teams showing signs of fatigue following their midweek European commitments.

With Celtic and Aberdeen leading the race at the top, Michael Beale’s side were under pressure to secure all three points. Yet, despite the victory, Rangers never quite managed to stamp their authority on the game and were fortunate to hold on as Hearts mounted a series of second-half challenges.

Rangers’ Early Breakthrough and Missed Opportunities

Rangers made a positive start, with James Tavernier, returning to the lineup after a bench role against Olympiakos, making an instant impact. His cross down the right found Cyriel Dessers, whose deft touch diverted the ball past Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon to give Rangers an early lead. It was a well-taken goal, with Dessers netting his third in as many games.

However, despite the early breakthrough, Rangers failed to build on their advantage. Hearts, having weathered the storm, grew into the game and began to frustrate the Ibrox crowd with some disciplined defending and quick counter-attacks. The visitors had their moments, with John Souttar’s back-pass to Jack Butland almost allowing Kenneth Vargas to pounce, but the Rangers goalkeeper was alert and denied the Costa Rican striker.

Hearts’ Resilience and Missed Chances

Despite their slow start, Hearts were far from outclassed. After the break, they almost levelled the score within minutes. Vargas found himself in a fantastic position but saw his effort cannon off the post, a missed opportunity that summed up Hearts’ frustrations. Beni Baningime also came close for the visitors, but his effort lacked the required precision to trouble Butland.

Rangers, too, had their chances to put the game to bed. A late shot from Neraysho Kasanwirjo rattled the crossbar in added time, but the ball was not to fall kindly for the home side. Despite these missed opportunities, the match ended with Rangers securing their 17th consecutive unbeaten result against Hearts, extending their dominance over the Tynecastle side.

Rangers Need More Than Luck

Rangers will be pleased with the three points but need to improve significantly if they are to challenge Celtic and Aberdeen for the title. Although they took the lead early, their inability to press home the advantage and manage the game effectively was concerning. The defensive lapses, such as the one from Souttar, should have been punished by a more clinical Hearts side.

For Hearts, the performance will provide some encouragement despite the defeat. Neil Critchley’s side showed resilience and, at times, looked dangerous on the break. However, they will need to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to climb out of the relegation zone, as their inability to convert chances cost them dearly in this encounter.