Arsenal’s Key Players in Doubt After Chelsea Draw

Arsenal Injury Update: Saka, Rice, and Calafiori Fitness Latest

As Arsenal head into yet another international break, injury concerns loom large over Mikel Arteta’s squad. Despite the positive return of Martin Ødegaard, the Gunners face mounting fitness worries with key players, including Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, sidelined following their draw against Chelsea.

Bukayo Saka Suffers Another Setback

Bukayo Saka endured a frustrating evening at Stamford Bridge, ultimately forced off after 81 minutes due to a heavy challenge from Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. Saka’s quiet performance ended with a concerning exit, casting doubt over his availability for Arsenal and England in the upcoming weeks.

Mikel Arteta voiced his unease about Saka’s condition post-match. “It doesn’t look good,” Arteta admitted. “For two players of that importance to tell you they cannot continue in the game, obviously it’s not good news.” Arteta’s comments suggest Saka is unlikely to feature in England’s Nations League fixtures, with his return date remaining uncertain.

Potential return date: Unknown

Declan Rice Faces Ongoing Toe Injury Concerns

Declan Rice, who had been nursing a broken toe, was declared fit to start against Chelsea but managed only 70 minutes before being substituted. Rice’s withdrawal reignites concerns about his readiness, and like Saka, his participation in England’s upcoming matches is under review.

Arsenal fans will be keen to see the midfielder back to full fitness soon, especially given his integral role in the team’s midfield dynamics.

Potential return date: Unknown

Riccardo Calafiori Recovery Progress

Riccardo Calafiori has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury in Arsenal’s clash with Shakhtar Donetsk. While initial reports from Italy suggested the issue was not severe, Arteta later confirmed that Calafiori would miss “a few weeks.” Arsenal hope to see him return by the end of November, with the clash against West Ham pencilled in as a possible comeback date.

Potential return date: Saturday, 30 November, vs West Ham

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney Updates

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s season has been plagued by misfortune. The defender made a brief return from a knee injury against Southampton, only to pick up another knock. Arteta remains cautious, stating that the length of Tomiyasu’s recovery depends on how he responds to training loads. A return this year seems unlikely.

Potential return date: December 2024

Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney is nearing a long-awaited return after suffering a hamstring injury during Euro 2024. Arteta has described the left-back’s progress as promising, though Tierney is yet to resume full training.

Potential return date: Unknown