Alexander-Arnold Blow Adds to Liverpool’s Injury Worries

Liverpool’s campaign faces another hurdle as the Reds approach the international break with mounting injury concerns. While some players are nearing their return to action, others remain sidelined, leaving manager Arne Slot with significant challenges in squad depth and planning.

Alexander-Arnold’s Hamstring Setback

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s withdrawal in the first half against Aston Villa added fresh uncertainty to Liverpool’s defensive setup. The right-back appeared to clutch his hamstring after just 27 minutes, forcing his substitution for Conor Bradley.

Speaking after the match, Slot acknowledged the potential severity of the injury, stating:

“It’s difficult to say how serious it is. But it’s always serious when a player goes off in the first half. It’s not a good sign.”

Alexander-Arnold’s inclusion in Lee Carsley’s England squad for the Nations League games now looks doubtful, with Slot adding:

“I would be surprised to see him playing for the England national team.”

The timeline for his return remains uncertain, but Liverpool will be keen to avoid rushing his recovery.

Potential Return: Unknown

Jota Eyes December Comeback

Diogo Jota, sidelined by a stomach injury sustained against Chelsea in October, is progressing slower than anticipated. Initially expected to return post-international break, his recovery has been pushed to late November or early December.

Slot provided an update on the forward’s situation:

“The first weeks after the international break, we expect him back… He will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”

Potential Return: Manchester City (H), December 1, 2024

Chiesa’s Frustrating Start

New signing Federico Chiesa has struggled to find his rhythm at Anfield, limited to just 77 minutes of action due to recurring injuries. Slot highlighted the Italian winger’s setbacks, explaining:

“Sometimes he’s there with us, trains a few days, and then goes out for injury again.”

The manager remains cautious about setting firm timelines for Chiesa’s return, stating:

“I think we just have to make sure he gets in the best possible shape.”

Liverpool hopes Chiesa will rejoin training during the international break, with a late November or early December return likely.

Potential Return: Late November/Early December

Progress for Alisson and Elliott

There’s positive news regarding Harvey Elliott and Alisson Becker, who are both on track to return after the international break.

Elliott : Out since September with a fractured foot, the young midfielder targets the clash against Southampton on November 24 for his comeback.

: Out since September with a fractured foot, the young midfielder targets the clash against Southampton on November 24 for his comeback. Alisson: Recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in October, the Brazilian goalkeeper is also expected back for the same fixture.

Elliott and Alisson’s Potential Return: Southampton (A), November 24, 2024