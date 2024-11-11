Report: Chelsea’s Injury Boost Who’s Fit and Ready

Chelsea Injury Update: Palmer, Lavia, Sancho and Kellyman Latest News and Expected Return Dates

Chelsea fans are eager for updates as the club’s injury situation has gradually improved over recent weeks. With the international break on the horizon, the squad could see a full-strength return soon, bringing relief to manager Enzo Maresca and supporters alike. Key players like Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, Jadon Sancho, and Omari Kellyman are all under scrutiny as they work towards full fitness.

Cole Palmer’s Injury Concern

Cole Palmer’s availability against Arsenal was in doubt after he missed training in the lead-up to the match due to a robust challenge from Lisandro Martinez the previous week. While he managed to play the full 90 minutes, Palmer appeared far from his best, struggling to make a significant impact. His discomfort was visible as he left Stamford Bridge, raising questions about his potential to join the England squad for the international fixtures.

Maresca commented on Palmer’s condition, stating, “We didn’t take any risks. He was a doubt until the end. He’s painful now but hopefully nothing important.” For Chelsea fans, his return to form will be pivotal as they face Leicester after the break.

Potential return date: Saturday, 23 November 2024 vs Leicester

Romeo Lavia’s Ongoing Struggles

Romeo Lavia’s journey at Stamford Bridge has been marred by injuries, but his recent return provided a glimmer of hope. Starting alongside Moises Caicedo against Arsenal, Lavia showed promise before succumbing to another setback. A challenge with Jurrien Timber saw Lavia hit the ground and, ultimately, substituted with just over 20 minutes left on the clock. The club has yet to issue an official update, but fans are hopeful that this latest knock won’t keep him sidelined for long.

Potential return date: Saturday, 23 November 2024 vs Leicester

Jadon Sancho’s Battle with Fitness

Jadon Sancho has endured a turbulent few months, with only two appearances since September. He observed Chelsea’s midweek victory over FC Noah from the stands and was absent from the squad against Arsenal, adding to concerns about his availability. Plagued by illness and a minor knock, Sancho is now aiming to get back to full health during the international break. His return to action is anticipated soon, offering Chelsea an additional creative option on the wing.

Potential return date: Saturday, 23 November 2024 vs Leicester

Omari Kellyman’s Debut on Hold

Summer signing Omari Kellyman has yet to make his debut in Chelsea blue after his £19 million move from Aston Villa. The 19-year-old’s progress has been delayed by a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of training and competitive action. Recent reports suggest that Kellyman is set to rejoin training by the end of November, aiming for a December debut, a potential boost for Maresca’s squad rotation options as the season intensifies.

Potential return date: December 2024

With the international break offering time for recuperation, Chelsea could welcome back several players in time for their clash with Leicester. The team’s depth has been tested this season, but with injuries gradually clearing, Maresca might finally have the luxury of fielding a near-full-strength lineup, allowing fans to hope for a consistent and competitive run.