Van de Ven and Richarlison: Tottenham’s Injury Crisis Deepens

Tottenham Hotspur’s start to the season has been riddled with setbacks, and the recent defeat to Ipswich Town only compounded their frustrations. While Ange Postecoglou’s team sits in 10th place in the Premier League, they remain just three points adrift of third in a tightly contested table. Injuries to key players have played a significant role in Spurs’ inconsistent form, leaving fans eager for updates.

Micky van de Ven Recovery Timeline

Micky van de Ven’s absence has been a noticeable blow for Tottenham. The defender suffered a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City last month, forcing him off early in the match.

Fortunately, the injury is not deemed overly severe. Postecoglou offered an optimistic outlook ahead of the Ipswich game, stating:

“Yeah, it will be after the international break. When after will just be dictated by his progress during that time. I think probably the end of the international break will be about four weeks [since he was injured], so it will be some time after that, but when exactly we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Expected return date: Early December 2024.

Richarlison Faces Another Setback

Richarlison’s season has been plagued by misfortune. After missing two months due to an unspecified injury, the Brazilian suffered a significant hamstring issue shortly after his return. This fresh setback occurred during his cameo against Aston Villa, dashing hopes of a sustained comeback.

Postecoglou acknowledged the disappointment, saying:

“He was doing everything right, we kind of eased him back into playing and tried not to overload him, and unfortunately he broke down again.”

Richarlison expressed his frustration on social media, writing:

“It’s a difficult moment, again. I was very happy working hard and playing, but now I am injured again. It’s difficult to say what I’m feeling in this moment, just pray for me… I hope God will protect me.”

Expected return date: Unknown.

Mikey Moore Expected to Return Soon

Youngster Mikey Moore was absent for Tottenham’s recent matches due to illness, including the defeat to Ipswich. However, the teenager is expected to recover in time for the clash against Manchester City after the international break.

Expected return date: Saturday, 23 November 2024, vs Manchester City.

Wilson Odobert Suffers Another Setback

Wilson Odobert’s return to action was short-lived. The winger, who had just come back from a month-long hamstring injury, featured briefly against AZ Alkmaar but has since suffered a new setback. Postecoglou described the situation as frustrating:

“The only other one missing out which is a bit of a disappointment is Wilson, who has had a setback during the week, and it seems like it is a serious one, so we’re just waiting for more information. It’s not exactly the same [injury] but the same area.”

Expected return date: Unknown.