Report: Arsenal Eye Big Summer Transfer to Bolster Midfield

Arsenal Eye Zubimendi to Strengthen Midfield Options

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal continue to explore avenues for tactical improvement, and the latest target on their radar is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the Gunners believe they can position themselves as the 25-year-old’s most appealing destination come summer 2025.

Zubimendi’s Rising Star

Zubimendi has established himself as one of the finest deep-lying midfielders in European football, a profile reinforced by his impactful cameo in Spain’s Euro 2024 final victory over England. As Delaney highlights, Zubimendi’s ability to fill the gap left by Rodri in such a high-stakes match showcased his readiness for elite challenges.

While Manchester City and Liverpool have previously expressed interest, Arsenal’s pursuit may now have a unique edge. Delaney notes, “With the Basque club knowing that other Euro 2024 winners in Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino were leaving… Zubimendi opted to stay for at least one other season.” This decision, however, was reportedly tied to assurances that he could move when the time was right, potentially paving the way for Arsenal.

Arteta’s Midfield Vision

Arsenal’s midfield ambitions revolve around tactical versatility. As Delaney explains, Arteta is keen to have “a pure passer, another who is physical, and one who is press resistant” to provide maximum flexibility in different game scenarios. Zubimendi’s skill set aligns with this need, particularly as a press-resistant No. 6 capable of dictating play under pressure.

Crucially, Arsenal’s existing connections with Real Sociedad, forged during the Mikel Merino transfer, may smooth negotiations. Merino’s close partnership with Zubimendi at both club and international levels could also play a key role in influencing the latter’s decision.

The Liverpool Factor

Liverpool’s past interest, driven by manager Arne Slot, underscores Zubimendi’s stature. However, Delaney suggests that Anfield’s focus may have shifted following Ryan Gravenberch’s success. Whether Liverpool reignites their pursuit could determine the competition Arsenal faces.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The pursuit of Martin Zubimendi feels like a logical and exciting progression for Arsenal’s strategy. They’ve seen the evolution of Arteta’s tactical nous and the meticulous way he builds his squad. Zubimendi’s arrival would signal another step towards not just competing at the highest level but dominating.

Supporters might point to his performance in the Euro 2024 final as proof of his temperament. Filling Rodri’s shoes during such a critical match is no small feat. They may also appreciate his loyalty to Real Sociedad—a trait that could translate to commitment and dedication should he join Arsenal.

However, fans could harbour some concerns. While Zubimendi’s ability to anchor midfield is undisputed, the Premier League’s physicality is a different beast. They would hope Arteta’s emphasis on balance—pairing a physical presence with Zubimendi’s technical qualities—mitigates any adaptation challenges.

Finally, they’d likely view this transfer as a pivotal moment in Arsenal’s trajectory. If they secure Zubimendi, it could represent the missing piece in Arteta’s midfield puzzle, a move that might solidify Arsenal as perennial title contenders.