Miguel Delaney: Arsenal Set Their Sights on January Move to Sign £52m Midfielder

Arsenal’s Strategic Pursuit of Martin Zubimendi to Resolve Arteta’s Midfield Puzzle

In their relentless pursuit of a Premier League title, Arsenal have intensified their interest in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, a player who could potentially redefine their midfield dynamics. As reported by Miguel Delaney for The Independent, Arsenal’s focus on Zubimendi reflects Mikel Arteta’s desire for tactical flexibility. Arteta sees the 25-year-old Spaniard as the ideal candidate to fill the crucial No. 6 role, a position that has become a hot commodity among Europe’s top clubs.

Zubimendi’s Unique Skill Set in Demand

Zubimendi has evolved into one of the most respected deep-lying midfielders in European football, particularly noted for his composure and adaptability. His profile skyrocketed after stepping in for the injured Rodri during Spain’s Euro 2024 victory over England, underscoring his ability to perform under pressure and deliver when it matters most. This elevated performance on a major international stage has caught the attention of several big clubs, including Manchester City and Liverpool, who previously sought to secure his signature.

“Zubimendi opted to stay for at least one other season,” Delaney notes, adding that this decision was likely influenced by Real Sociedad’s desire to retain some level of squad stability. With prominent players Robin Le Normand and Mikel Merino departing for Atletico Madrid and Arsenal respectively, Zubimendi chose loyalty over a lucrative move. Yet, it’s believed he agreed to remain on the understanding that he could explore options if the right offer materialised.

Arsenal’s Appeal: More Than Just a Transfer

Arteta’s vision for Zubimendi goes beyond the player’s skill set; it’s a strategic move that taps into both sporting and emotional connections. Arsenal’s negotiations with Real Sociedad for Mikel Merino established a healthy rapport, and Arteta’s own Basque heritage strengthens that link. Merino, who has played alongside Zubimendi for years, could play a role in encouraging his former teammate to make the switch to North London, a move that would offer Zubimendi the opportunity to challenge himself in the Premier League.

This emphasis on familiarity and continuity is likely to be a decisive factor in Arsenal’s favour, particularly when compared to Manchester City and Liverpool, where Zubimendi might find himself less integral to the club’s plans. At Arsenal, however, he would be seen as a cornerstone of Arteta’s project—a player with the potential to shape the club’s tactical identity.

Arteta’s Vision for a Versatile Midfield

Arteta has a distinct philosophy for his midfield structure, aiming to establish a unit capable of adapting to different game plans and opposition styles. For this reason, he’s targeting a mix of players with varied strengths: a passer, a physically robust presence, and one who excels in maintaining control under pressure. By securing Zubimendi, Arteta hopes to add an element of balance that will allow Arsenal to be both creative and resilient.

Delaney captures Arteta’s vision aptly, saying, “Arteta also wants to have a number of different options at six.” The manager’s ambition to field a dynamic midfield capable of adjusting to various tactical demands reflects a clear long-term strategy. In Zubimendi, Arsenal would find not just a skilled midfielder but a player whose presence could allow for tactical fluidity—something that has eluded the Gunners in recent campaigns.

Liverpool’s Resurgence of Interest: A Potential Hurdle?

Liverpool, under the tactical acumen of Arne Slot, have also been interested in Zubimendi as part of a potential restructuring of their midfield. Although they were unable to finalise a deal earlier, the possibility of renewed interest from the Reds looms large. Slot’s recent success with players like Ryan Gravenberch may influence Liverpool’s transfer priorities, but Zubimendi remains an attractive option for any club looking to solidify its midfield.

As Arsenal weigh their next moves, the competitive landscape could become increasingly complex. For now, Arsenal’s established relationships and Arteta’s personal influence position them well in the race for Zubimendi. However, Liverpool’s interest adds a layer of uncertainty, and Arsenal will need to act swiftly and decisively to prevent their rivals from swooping in.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Arsenal fan’s perspective, the potential signing of Martin Zubimendi is a thrilling prospect. Many supporters see this as a critical step forward for a club that has shown promising signs under Arteta but lacks the depth to compete consistently on multiple fronts. Zubimendi’s arrival would signal Arsenal’s intent to challenge the very best, bringing the club closer to a Premier League title.

Arteta’s commitment to building a balanced, versatile midfield is something supporters appreciate, especially after watching the team struggle to control high-stakes matches in recent years. The addition of Zubimendi would not only offer stability but would also deepen Arsenal’s tactical toolkit, allowing Arteta to switch formations and styles without compromising midfield quality.

With Liverpool potentially still in the race, Arsenal fans will be eagerly watching the coming months, hoping that the club can secure this critical signing and take a major step toward sustained success.