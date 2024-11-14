Report: Manchester United Eyeing Move to Sign Two Premier League Defenders

Manchester United’s Renewed Interest in Branthwaite and Kerkez Amid Strategic Squad Overhaul

Manchester United’s rebuilding phase continues as they cast their gaze toward Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. FootballTransfers has reported that United’s focus on these talents aligns with their ambitions of bolstering their defensive line and addressing critical weaknesses exposed by a string of injuries and inconsistent performances.

Branthwaite: A Key Target for United’s Defence

Jarrad Branthwaite, the Everton centre-back, has captured Manchester United’s interest for some time. With new ownership under Ineos, United sees Branthwaite as a potential cornerstone of their defence. Sources close to FootballTransfers reveal, “Ineos are very keen on the youngster, believing that he can be a key figure at the club as the first-choice left-sided central defender.” However, securing Branthwaite’s transfer could prove challenging, as Everton values him highly, reportedly setting his asking price north of €70 million.

Everton’s stance suggests they are reluctant to lose one of their prized assets, particularly to a domestic rival. Branthwaite’s strong aerial presence, composure on the ball, and positional awareness make him an appealing fit for Manchester United’s evolving backline. Despite their determined interest, United might need to navigate complex negotiations to land the young defender, given Everton’s high valuation.

Kerkez: A Solution for United’s Left-Back Woes?

Meanwhile, United has been keeping close tabs on Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. As Luke Shaw continues to battle recurring injuries, and Tyrell Malacia’s form raises concerns, Kerkez emerges as a viable alternative. The report from FootballTransfers highlights that, “There is real concern over [Shaw’s] future at Old Trafford given the amount of injuries he’s endured.”

Kerkez, known for his attacking prowess and defensive solidity, offers a blend of attributes United would find invaluable. His youth and adaptability could provide United with a dependable option in a position that has been plagued by instability. As Bournemouth anticipates interest in several of their players, including the impressive Illia Zabarnyi, United may need to act swiftly to secure Kerkez before competitors step in.

Striker Dilemma: Will United Aim for an Elite Forward in 2025?

Manchester United’s front line, spearheaded by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, has shown glimpses of potential but lacks the consistency required at the elite level. FootballTransfers suggests that if this pair cannot find a significant boost in form, United may look to sign a world-class striker in 2025. “Harry Kane was wanted by Erik ten Hag, but the club also admired the Bayern Munich man,” notes the source. Although Kane was a target last season, the club’s interest hints that United might explore other options should Hojlund and Zirkzee fall short.

Given the unpredictability of forward development, the decision to seek an elite forward could hinge on the players’ performances over the next season. This consideration underscores United’s shift towards making data-driven and strategic decisions under new management, rather than relying solely on the preferences of the head coach.

Midfield Departures Looming

As United reassesses its roster, changes in the midfield appear imminent. While there is no clear decision yet on Casemiro, his potential exit seems possible only if a club from the Saudi Pro League offers him a lucrative deal. “The club know that it would take a side from the Saudi Pro League to sign him as he will not forgo his hefty salary at Old Trafford,” reports FootballTransfers. In contrast, Christian Eriksen’s future at Old Trafford could be more fluid, with United open to offers for the Danish playmaker in the upcoming January transfer window.

Furthermore, Antony’s stint at Manchester United has not gone as planned, and the club is willing to consider a loan move to enhance his market value. The report from FootballTransfers suggests that United understands the difficulty in recouping the massive fee paid for Antony but is hopeful that a loan spell could increase his appeal. Meanwhile, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo have emerged as potential successors, though United is also banking on the development of Amad Diallo.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For a passionate Manchester United supporter, this report sparks optimism that the club’s leadership is finally taking the necessary steps to address the shortcomings in defence and left-back. Jarrad Branthwaite, with his height and defensive intelligence, would be an absolute asset, especially as United has struggled against aerial threats in recent fixtures. If the club can negotiate with Everton, Branthwaite might bring a level of stability that has been missing since the days of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

Milos Kerkez is also a refreshing prospect. With Luke Shaw’s injury history and Malacia’s form in question, United could benefit from a left-back with attacking intent who isn’t afraid to track back. Fans would love to see a young, hungry defender like Kerkez bringing the same energy that Patrice Evra once did.

The news of a potential striker signing in 2025 is exciting, but fans know that United must first sort out the current roster. If Hojlund or Zirkzee can’t establish themselves, then bringing in a marquee striker might be essential. However, there’s something reassuring about the club finally prioritising long-term planning over short-term fixes. Let’s hope this transfer window signals a turning point where United starts acting like a club with vision, not just ambition.