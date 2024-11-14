Report: Man United Planning £17m January Move to Sign the ‘Next Luka Modric’

Manchester United’s Interest in Martin Baturina Sparks Transfer Speculation

As Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim takes the reins, attention has shifted towards potential moves in the January transfer window. One name that stands out is Dinamo Zagreb’s rising star, Martin Baturina. At 21, the Croatian playmaker has captured the attention of several European giants, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also keenly watching his development. As TeamTalk has revealed, United scouts have consistently praised Baturina’s performances, leading to growing interest from Old Trafford. However, Dinamo’s reluctance to part ways mid-season suggests United may face a prolonged wait for his signature.

Baturina’s Profile and United’s Strategic Interest

Martin Baturina’s stock has been on the rise since his debut with Dinamo Zagreb in the 2020/21 season. He has quickly built an impressive resume, already notching up 132 appearances, 18 goals, and 34 assists across various competitions, including Europe’s most elite tournaments. United’s renewed focus on young, promising talent aligns with their interest in Baturina, whose technical abilities and vision have drawn comparisons to Croatian legend Luka Modric. In fact, Modric is reportedly a fan, encouraging Real Madrid to consider signing his fellow countryman.

Baturina’s qualities—nimble footwork, exceptional playmaking, and a high football IQ—make him an attractive prospect for Manchester United. As Croatian sports agent Zdravko Mamic expressed, Baturina is “a better player at 21 than Modric was at the same age,” underscoring his maturity and potential. However, with Dinamo Zagreb competing in European tournaments, it remains to be seen if they would part with him in January, especially with his contract running until 2028.

The Battle Against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Manchester United isn’t the only club monitoring Baturina closely. Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have kept a close watch, adding to the competitive pressure for his signature. The Croatian club has yet to confirm any release clause, which could spark a bidding war among the interested clubs. Sources close to Dinamo Zagreb believe the club could demand around £17 million for the midfielder—a price United might be willing to meet.

Should United pursue Baturina aggressively, Amorim’s January plans would likely receive a significant boost. While the young talent has no shortage of admirers, United’s scouting reports have reportedly been glowing, sparking optimism that the Red Devils might have an advantage if they choose to act early. However, as the transfer market often goes, the real challenge might be in convincing Baturina and Dinamo Zagreb to push for a winter move rather than wait until summer.

Amorim’s Transfer Policy and United’s Strategic Dilemma

Despite Manchester United’s left-back injury concerns, Amorim has shown caution in making major mid-season additions. He recently turned down a move for Juventus defender Danilo, signalling his intent to focus on his current roster rather than rushing into new signings. However, Baturina’s unique profile and Manchester United’s attacking needs could prompt an exception.

According to TeamTalk’s report, “United may push for this to be Amorim’s first signing,” but Dinamo’s position in European competition and the player’s lengthy contract complicate matters. Still, the prospect of securing a creative midfielder of Baturina’s calibre is likely tempting, especially with rumours of United’s potential overhaul in the summer. For now, fans can expect continued scouting and assessment as Amorim decides how best to shape his squad in the coming months.

Who is Martin Baturina, and Why is He So Coveted?

Hailing from Dinamo Zagreb’s renowned youth academy, Baturina represents the latest talent to emerge from a lineage of Croatian stars, joining the ranks of Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Josko Gvardiol. His low centre of gravity, agility, and quick decision-making make him a formidable presence in the midfield, with journalists and agents alike dubbing him the “next Modric.” With seven caps already for Croatia’s national team, Baturina is proving himself as a talent with both domestic and international impact.

“Baturina is further in his development at the same age than Modric,” Croatian journalist Dragan Stojanovic told Transfermarkt, noting the player’s advanced playmaking skills and maturity on the field. “There are almost no weaknesses. Perhaps his only soft spot is his consistency. But I have no doubt that he will be the new Modric.” This level of praise fuels United’s interest, as well as the ambitions of other European giants.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Manchester United fans, the potential signing of Martin Baturina brings a mix of excitement and intrigue. As a young player brimming with potential, Baturina could provide the creative spark that has been missing in United’s midfield. His comparisons to Modric will only fuel fans’ dreams of having a playmaker who could link up effectively with United’s current roster. Many supporters are hoping that Amorim, despite his caution, will take a chance on Baturina, viewing him as a vital piece for United’s future.

There’s also a sense of urgency among fans who feel United shouldn’t allow other clubs like Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to swoop in on their target. With top talents in high demand, some believe United should act decisively in January, even if that means paying a premium to secure Baturina’s signature early. For fans, it’s about the promise of seeing a new midfield maestro at Old Trafford—someone who could define the team’s play for years to come.