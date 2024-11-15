Preview: Scotland’s Nations League Survival Hinges on Croatia Clash

Scotland vs Croatia: A Pivotal Nations League Clash

Steve Clarke’s Scotland face a critical task in the Nations League as they welcome Croatia to Hampden Park tonight. With relegation looming large, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the hosts.

Relegation Battle Intensifies

Scotland currently sit at the bottom of Group A1, three points adrift of safety. Despite a commendable 0-0 draw against Portugal in their last outing, the margins for survival are razor-thin. To avoid relegation, Scotland must avoid defeat and hope that Poland, who face Portugal, fail to secure a result.

A draw won’t suffice if Michal Probierz’s Polish side manage a win in Porto. Clarke’s men must navigate a Croatia team that has proven to be a thorn in their side over the years. Scotland’s last victory against Croatia came over a decade ago, and recent encounters, including last month’s reverse fixture and their Euro 2020 clash, ended in defeat.

Croatia’s Stronghold Over Scotland

Croatia bring pedigree and recent dominance into this match, making Scotland’s challenge even steeper. While Hampden Park will be brimming with hope, the weight of history and form leaves Clarke’s side needing a moment of inspiration to keep their Nations League top-tier hopes alive.

How to Watch

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT and will be broadcast live and free via Viaplay International’s YouTube channel, offering fans a front-row seat to this high-stakes encounter.

