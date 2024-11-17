Player Ratings as England Smash Republic of Ireland in Huge Nations League Victory

England’s Dominance Secures Nations League Promotion

England made a bold statement with a 5-0 thrashing of the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium, confirming their promotion to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League. The victory, in what marked Lee Carsley’s final game as interim manager, demonstrated the Three Lions’ strength, despite a rocky start against an organised Irish side.

Early Frustration for England

The opening 45 minutes were far from straightforward for England. Ireland’s defensive organisation and high energy saw them frustrate the hosts, limiting chances for Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke on the flanks.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side capitalised on any loose passes, with Watford’s Festy Ebosele providing a spark of creativity and Evan Ferguson showing flashes of danger in the box. A tense first half ended goalless, punctuated by a scuffle between Harry Kane and Jayson Mulumby, resulting in yellow cards for both. England, however, remained poised to capitalise on Greece and Finland’s goalless draw elsewhere in Group 2.

Second-Half Breakthrough

The game’s turning point came in the 50th minute when Jude Bellingham drew a foul from Celtic’s Liam Scales in the box. Already on a yellow card, Scales was dismissed, leaving Ireland a man down. Harry Kane calmly slotted the resulting penalty, sending Caoimhin Kelleher the wrong way.

Minutes later, Tino Livramento’s deflected cross found Gordon, who finished clinically to double England’s lead. Ireland’s resistance crumbled further as Marc Guehi flicked on a Noni Madueke corner, allowing Conor Gallagher to prod home his first England goal after a brief VAR review.

A Night of Firsts

The final stages showcased England’s attacking depth and quality. Jarrod Bowen scored moments after coming on as a substitute, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis capped his debut with a commanding header from a pinpoint Bellingham cross. Remarkably, four players – Gordon, Gallagher, Bowen, and Harwood-Bellis – opened their international scoring accounts on the same night.

Lee Carsley’s tenure ended on a high, with England looking well-prepared under incoming manager Thomas Tuchel. For Ireland, it was a tough lesson against superior opposition, but they will look to regroup under Hallgrimsson’s guidance.

Player Ratings

England

Jordan Pickford (GK): 6/10 – Rarely tested but effective with distribution.

Tino Livramento (RB): 8/10 – Impressive energy on the right, instrumental in Gordon’s goal.

Kyle Walker (CB): 7/10 – Utilised pace to nullify Irish counters, steady performance.

Marc Guehi (CB): 7/10 – Solid defensively, assisted Gallagher’s goal.

Lewis Hall (LB): 7/10 – Sloppy in possession at times but positive in advancing play.

Conor Gallagher (CM): 8/10 – Industrious display capped with a well-taken goal.

Curtis Jones (CM): 7/10 – Calm and composed in midfield, linking defence and attack effectively.

Noni Madueke (RW): 7/10 – Troubled Ireland’s left flank with his dribbling, involved in Gallagher’s goal.

Jude Bellingham (AM): 9/10 – Commanded the midfield, delivering two assists with creative flair.

Anthony Gordon (LW): 8/10 – Always lively, deserved his first international goal.

Harry Kane (ST): 8/10 – Clinical from the spot and showcased excellent vision throughout.

Substitutes

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (62’ for Walker): 8/10 – Dream debut capped with a towering header.

Morgan Rogers (75’ for Gordon): 6/10 – Minimal impact in limited time.

Dominic Solanke (75’ for Gallagher): 6/10 – Worked hard in his cameo.

Jarrod Bowen (75’ for Madueke): 7/10 – Scored with his first touch, lively contribution.

Angel Gomes (79’ for Jones): 6/10 – Neat and tidy in possession.

Manager

Lee Carsley: 8/10 – Guided England to a dominant win despite initial challenges, leaving on a high note.

Player of the Match