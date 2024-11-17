Report: Tottenham Hotspur Eyeing Shock £32m Move to Re-Sign Former Midfielder

Harry Winks’ Potential Tottenham Return: A Costly Gamble or Masterstroke?

Reports have emerged from Spanish outlet Fichajes that Tottenham Hotspur are exploring the possibility of re-signing Harry Winks for £32 million—a player they sold to Leicester City for just £10 million in the summer of 2023. This potential £22 million loss has sparked debate among fans and pundits alike, questioning whether Winks’ performances for Leicester justify this staggering price tag.

Winks’ Impact at Leicester

Harry Winks has undoubtedly thrived at Leicester City. After a challenging end to his Tottenham career, the 28-year-old midfielder joined the Foxes following their relegation to the Championship. His performances were instrumental in Leicester’s immediate return to the Premier League, with Winks making 45 appearances, scoring twice, and proving pivotal in both defensive and box-to-box roles under Enzo Maresca.

Now in the Premier League, Winks has continued to impress. Leicester sit 15th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, and Winks has arguably been their standout player. According to Fichajes, Tottenham have been struck by “the maturity Winks has added to his game and his growth as a player,” which has prompted speculation of a return to north London.

Could Winks Solve Tottenham’s Midfield Puzzle?

Ange Postecoglou has been unable to settle on a regular midfield trio in his Tottenham setup. Winks’ energy, off-the-ball movement, and pressing ability align well with Postecoglou’s high-intensity system. As Fichajes notes, Winks offers qualities such as driving forward with pace, creating angles for possession, and excelling in transitional play—traits that could bring balance to Tottenham’s midfield.

Interestingly, Fichajes suggests that Winks may even surpass the likes of Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur in certain aspects. While not a prolific scorer or assist-provider, Winks’ work rate and tactical intelligence could add much-needed dynamism to Postecoglou’s engine room.

However, the question remains: is Winks’ resurgence enough to justify a £32 million expenditure, especially for a player the club recently deemed surplus to requirements?

Was Selling Winks a Mistake?

In hindsight, some argue that Tottenham may have acted prematurely in selling Winks. The England international struggled for consistency during his final years in north London and was loaned to Sampdoria before his permanent move to Leicester. Yet, as Fichajes highlights, Winks’ attributes seem well-suited to Postecoglou’s tactical demands.

“His energy levels are off the charts, his movement is excellent off the ball when it comes to creating angles to receive possession, he can drive the length of the field with good pace and is particularly strong on the press,” the report states. These qualities raise questions about whether Postecoglou should have given Winks a fair chance during pre-season before his sale in 2023.

It’s easy to see why Tottenham might feel Winks could have been valuable this season. However, the hefty price tag attached to his potential return complicates matters, leaving fans divided over whether this deal would represent savvy squad building or financial recklessness.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Tottenham Hotspur fan’s perspective, Harry Winks’ potential return is hard to justify. While his performances at Leicester have been impressive, paying £32 million for a player who failed to deliver consistently during his first stint at the club feels excessive. It’s particularly jarring considering Tottenham’s emphasis on developing younger talents and finding value in the transfer market.

One might argue this move signals a lack of long-term planning. If Winks truly possessed the attributes to excel under Postecoglou, why wasn’t he retained or even properly assessed during the pre-season of 2023? This oversight, coupled with the reported £22 million loss, leaves Postecoglou’s decision-making open to scrutiny.

Moreover, questions linger about whether Winks would be an upgrade on Tottenham’s current midfield options. Players like Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pape Matar Sarr have shown glimpses of their potential this season. Bringing Winks back could disrupt squad harmony or inadvertently send a message that past mistakes are acceptable.

Finally, there’s the matter of ambition. While Winks is undoubtedly a capable player, he’s not the marquee signing fans might expect when aiming to close the gap on the Premier League’s elite. For a club chasing Champions League football, this deal could be perceived as a step sideways rather than forward.