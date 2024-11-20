Report: Why Arsenal’s transfer target could follow Ødegaard’s path

Arsenal’s Interest in Arda Güler: A New Odegaard in the Making?

Arsenal’s rumoured pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has sparked excitement among Gunners fans, with many seeing parallels to the Martin Ødegaard transfer saga. As Sport ES reported, the Turkish prodigy has struggled to find his place under Carlo Ancelotti, and Arsenal may aim to replicate their Ødegaard strategy to revive Güler’s potential.

Struggles at Real Madrid: Güler’s Limited Opportunities

Arda Güler’s time at Real Madrid has been marred by limited opportunities and persistent injuries. Over a season and a half, the 18-year-old has featured in only 22 of 48 possible matches, starting just eight. Injury woes have sidelined him for 24 matches, leaving him with just 17.12% of potential playing minutes—a frustratingly low figure for a player brimming with talent.

Güler’s predicament recalls Ødegaard’s early days at Madrid. Like Güler, the Norwegian was hailed as a generational talent but found himself on the fringes, unable to break into the starting XI. For Güler, these struggles have led to speculation over his future, with Arsenal reportedly positioning themselves as a lifeline.

Arsenal’s Proven Success with Ødegaard

Arsenal’s handling of Ødegaard provides a clear blueprint for Güler. Ødegaard initially joined Real Sociedad on loan, where he flourished with regular game time. Although he briefly returned to Madrid, his situation remained stagnant. Arsenal swooped in with a loan deal in January 2021, followed by a permanent signing for €35 million that summer. Fast forward three years, and Ødegaard is now Arsenal’s captain and one of the Premier League’s standout players.

Arsenal’s success in nurturing Ødegaard has been transformational—not only for the player but for the club as well. His market value has soared to €110 million, underscoring the wisdom of Arsenal’s investment. It’s little wonder that Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy are reportedly eyeing Güler as the next piece of their midfield puzzle.

What Güler Could Bring to Arsenal

Arda Güler’s creativity and technical ability are precisely what Arsenal value in their midfield. If his time at Real Madrid is anything to go by, the young Turkish star possesses the vision and flair to unlock defences—a skill set Arsenal covet as they aim to strengthen their squad.

However, a move to Arsenal would require Güler to accept that his future at Real Madrid, under the current management, appears bleak. Ødegaard’s success story could be the guiding light he needs to make this critical decision.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Arda Güler has all the hallmarks of a player who could flourish in Mikel Arteta’s system. Much like Ødegaard, Güler’s development has been stifled at Real Madrid, and Arsenal represents a golden opportunity for him to reignite his career.

The parallels to Ødegaard’s journey are uncanny, and Arsenal fans, have seen how transformative a supportive environment and regular game time can be. Güler’s passing range, vision, and ability to operate in tight spaces make him an ideal fit for Arsenal’s dynamic midfield. Imagine him linking up with Ødegaard himself—a midfield duo orchestrating Arsenal’s attacking play.

It’s not just about sentimentality; it’s a tactical masterstroke in the making. If Arsenal can convince Güler to make the leap, this could be a move that benefits both the club and the player immensely. As the Gunners chase Premier League and European glory, adding a talent like Güler could be the catalyst to take Arteta’s project to the next level.