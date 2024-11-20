Report: Villa Lock Down Key Talent with New Contract Until 2030

Morgan Rogers Commits Future to Aston Villa with New Deal

Morgan Rogers has officially signed a new contract with Aston Villa, extending his stay at the club until 2030. This marks a significant milestone for the 22-year-old midfielder, who has quickly established himself as a pivotal player under Unai Emery’s management.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Morgan Rogers has signed a new contract with the club! pic.twitter.com/qlRuMXqDwT — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 19, 2024

Discussions about the extension had been underway, with Villa eager to bring Rogers’ salary in line with his team-mates and reflect his growing importance within the squad. His previous deal was set to expire in 2029, but the new agreement ensures a longer commitment.

Rogers’ Rise in the Villa Squad

Since joining Villa from Middlesbrough in January 2024 for an initial £8 million fee, potentially rising to £15 million with add-ons, Rogers has become an integral part of Emery’s team. His versatility and attacking flair have made him a standout performer, recording three goals and three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season.

Rogers’ contributions have also earned him recognition at the international level. In November, he received his first senior England call-up and made his debut in a Nations League win over Greece, showcasing his adaptability on the biggest stage.

Commitment to Development

Rogers’ dedication to improvement has been evident since his arrival at Villa Park, the attacking midfielder spent the summer preparing for his first full season with the club by attending fitness camps abroad and hiring a personal chef.

This level of commitment mirrors the club’s investment in nurturing young talent. Rogers’ new deal follows closely behind team-mate Jhon Duran’s extension, also until 2030, signalling Villa’s strategy of securing their rising stars for the long term. Both players joined Villa on lower salaries due to their youth but have quickly proven their worth within the squad.

From Academy to Premier League Star

Rogers’ journey to the top began at West Bromwich Albion’s academy, just a short distance from The Hawthorns, before joining Manchester City in 2019. Loan spells at Lincoln City, Bournemouth, and Blackpool helped him hone his craft before his move to Middlesbrough and subsequently Villa.

Notably, Villa’s recruitment team, led by academy manager Mark Harrison and head of junior recruitment Steve Hopcroft, played a crucial role in identifying Rogers’ potential. Harrison’s familiarity with Rogers from their time at West Brom has been instrumental in his transition to becoming a key figure at Villa Park.