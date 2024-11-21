Report: Man Utd edge closer to beating City to young Defender

Ousmane Diomande: Why Manchester United Could Win the Transfer Battle

Manchester United have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Sporting’s talented young defender, Ousmane Diomande. With Arsenal and Manchester City also vying for the Ivorian’s signature, this transfer saga promises to be one of the most gripping stories of the upcoming transfer windows.

Diomande, who has excelled in his debut season at Sporting, is reportedly leaning towards a move to Old Trafford. The influence of United’s new head coach, Ruben Amorim, who previously managed Diomande at Sporting, seems to be a key factor in this decision. Metro recently reported on the defender’s future, quoting Amorim as already having engaged in discussions with the player about the prospect of joining United.

Rising Star in Portuguese Football

Diomande has rapidly become a household name in Portugal. Since his move from Midtjylland in January 2023, the 20-year-old has made 26 appearances for Sporting and played a pivotal role in their league-winning campaign. His performances have caught the eye of several European giants, including Manchester City and Arsenal.

Standing at 6 ft 3 in, Diomande is a commanding presence at the back, and his potential is reflected in his €80million (£66m) release clause. However, Sporting may have to accept a lower figure, given the financial realities of the transfer market.

Luis Cassaiano Neves, Diomande’s agent, had previously emphasised that his client was “extremely satisfied” at Sporting and focused on his development. Yet, the lure of Premier League football and the opportunity to reunite with Amorim might prove too tempting to resist.

Manchester United’s Determination

Manchester United are pulling out all the stops to secure Diomande’s signature. Amorim’s existing relationship with the player could provide United with a crucial edge over their rivals. According to Metro, Diomande “knows it would be beneficial for his development” to continue under Amorim’s guidance, making the move to Old Trafford an appealing prospect.

However, Manchester City are far from conceding defeat. The club’s incoming director of football, Hugo Viana, is reportedly devising a strategy to land Diomande. This sets the stage for an intense battle between two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal’s Role in the Transfer Race

Arsenal, while not as prominently linked as United and City, cannot be ruled out. Mikel Arteta has shown a keen eye for developing young talent, and the Gunners’ recent successes in nurturing players could make them a dark horse in this race.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

At just 20, the Ivorian already displays composure and skill that belies his age. Adding a player of his calibre to United’s defensive ranks could help the club address long-standing issues at the back.

What stands out is Diomande’s connection with Ruben Amorim. United’s head coach knows how to bring out the best in him, as evidenced during their time together at Sporting. This existing relationship could prove invaluable in helping Diomande settle quickly into life at Old Trafford.

Moreover, the fact that Diomande is leaning towards United over City shows the allure of playing under Amorim and the club’s global stature. Securing this transfer would also send a strong message to rivals about United’s ambition under new management.

Should United pull this off, they would not only gain a talented defender but also a statement signing that highlights the club’s growing appeal to Europe’s brightest young stars.