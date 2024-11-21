Report: Turkish club targets Arsenal midfielder on free transfer

Beşiktaş Eye Arsenal Midfielder Jorginho

Beşiktaş are reportedly intensifying their efforts to secure the services of Arsenal’s seasoned midfielder, Jorginho. According to Sabah, the Turkish giants are aiming to bring the 32-year-old Italian on board during the January transfer window. The plan? To persuade Jorginho to join Kara Kartal on a free transfer.

Jorginho’s Decorated Career

A player of Jorginho’s calibre brings experience and a trophy-laden career to any team. The midfielder has not only excelled in England with Chelsea, clinching the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup but also lifted the European Championship trophy with Italy in 2021. That same year, UEFA recognised him as their Player of the Year.

Currently valued at €12 million, Jorginho offers versatility, capable of playing both as a defensive midfielder and in central midfield. With Beşiktaş seeking reinforcements for their midfield, his profile fits their needs perfectly.

Beşiktaş Close to Securing the Deal?

Negotiations appear to be progressing positively, with Sabah suggesting the club is close to convincing Jorginho to make the switch. If successful, his move could significantly bolster Beşiktaş’s aspirations both domestically and in Europe.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While the Italian hasn’t been the Gunners’ first-choice midfielder, his composure, experience, and ability to control games from deep are assets any top club would value.

Sceptics might argue this potential move reflects a lack of ambition from Arsenal’s management. After all, selling a player with such a winning pedigree to a non-direct competitor could be viewed as wasteful, even if Mikel Arteta’s system doesn’t fully utilise Jorginho’s strengths. Could this decision come back to haunt Arsenal if injuries or form dips leave their midfield threadbare?

Additionally, some supporters could question why the club wouldn’t seek a fee for Jorginho. Even though his market value sits at €12 million, letting him leave for free raises eyebrows in today’s inflated transfer market.

On the flip side, Beşiktaş fans should be ecstatic. If this deal materialises, they’ll be adding a midfielder with a rare mix of experience and technical ability – one who has shone on Europe’s biggest stages. However, convincing Jorginho to leave one of Europe’s most competitive leagues won’t be straightforward, even with the promise of regular football.