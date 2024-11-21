Report: Championship Star on West Ham’s Transfer List

Burnley Midfielder Set For Return To Premier League?

As Burnley struggle to secure Josh Brownhill on a new deal, West Ham United may have an opportunity to revisit their interest in the talented midfielder. According to TBR Sport, Brownhill could leave Turf Moor in January, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025. Fulham, Brighton, and clubs abroad are also circling, but for West Ham, this could be a chance to correct a near-miss from years ago.

Brownhill’s Rise to Prominence

Brownhill has become a key figure for Burnley since his £9 million move from Bristol City five years ago. Now 28 and captaining the Clarets, the midfielder is enjoying his best-ever season with five goals in 16 games. His work rate, leadership, and technical skill have not gone unnoticed.

Back when West Ham initially courted him, Brownhill chose Burnley, citing their safer league position at the time. “My heart was set on Burnley,” he told the Daily Star. The choice paid off as he established himself in the Premier League. But now, with Burnley stuck in the Championship and Premier League clubs keen, the time might be right for Brownhill to step up again.

Why West Ham Need Brownhill

West Ham’s midfield has been a sore spot under Julen Lopetegui. Edson Alvarez and Guido Rodriguez have struggled to impose themselves, often looking sluggish against faster opposition. Brownhill’s dynamism, vision, and ability to score from midfield make him a perfect fit for a team that has lacked those qualities in recent seasons. His leadership credentials would also bolster a squad in desperate need of stability.

Challenges in the Transfer Race

West Ham are not the only suitors. Fulham recently signed Sander Berge from Burnley, which could give them an edge in negotiations. Brighton, known for developing midfield talent, also offer an attractive option. On top of that, Serie A heavyweights like Fiorentina and Lazio present the allure of European football—something West Ham cannot currently provide.

Brownhill’s preference might come down to where he sees the best long-term prospects. Clubs abroad and in Scotland have shown interest, but Premier League suitors appear to have the upper hand. For Burnley, the decision is stark: sell now or risk losing their captain for nothing in the summer.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

West Ham fans might have mixed feelings about this potential transfer. On the one hand, there’s excitement about signing a proven player like Josh Brownhill, someone who could bring much-needed energy and creativity to their midfield. Fans recognise the glaring need for someone of Brownhill’s calibre to replace the lacklustre performances of recent signings.

However, they might also question the timing. “Why now?” they could ask, pointing to the fact that West Ham showed interest years ago but failed to act decisively. Some supporters might feel frustrated that they missed out on the dependable midfielder when the club moved for Brownhill previously.

There’s also a lingering doubt about whether West Ham can fend off competition from clubs like Fulham or Brighton, let alone teams in Italy offering European football. For fans, the worry is clear: could this be another case of West Ham arriving late to the party and missing out on a transformative signing? If Brownhill joins and delivers, he might just turn scepticism into admiration. But until then, the questions will remain.