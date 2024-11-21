Report: Man Utd target sparks bidding war among Europe’s elite

Jorge Mendes and Geovany Quenda: A Star in the Making?

Jorge Mendes’ latest prodigy, Geovany Quenda, is causing waves across Europe’s elite clubs. Could Manchester United or Liverpool be his next destination?

Quenda: Sporting Lisbon’s Next Gem

Sporting Lisbon has long been a conveyor belt of footballing talent, and Geovany Quenda is the latest starlet to emerge from their famed academy. The 17-year-old winger has already made 11 league appearances this season, captivating fans with his dazzling displays. It’s no surprise that super-agent Jorge Mendes has added Quenda to his illustrious client list. After all, Mendes has an uncanny knack for spotting the next big thing—just ask Cristiano Ronaldo.

As reported by TeamTalk, Mendes is now looking to secure a significant move for the teenager, with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Juventus among the heavyweights monitoring Quenda’s progress.

Premier League Scouts Watching Closely

A Premier League move appears highly feasible, with scouts from England’s top clubs frequently attending Sporting games. Manchester United, in particular, have been linked with Quenda The Red Devils are said to hold “concrete interest” in the right-sided winger, while Liverpool are also keeping tabs on his development.

Yet, this isn’t just a Premier League story. Juventus, ever watchful of emerging talent, are believed to be in the mix as well, making the race for Quenda a truly continental affair.

The £84m Dilemma

Sporting Lisbon, aware of Quenda’s immense potential, acted decisively in the summer by securing the youngster on a new contract until 2027. Crucially, the deal includes a staggering £84m release clause—a £50m increase from his previous contract. While this clause may seem prohibitive, some sources suggest Quenda could be available for less, though opinions are divided.

For United, balancing ambitions with financial prudence under the current ownership will be challenging. Liverpool, too, will need to weigh the winger’s potential against his steep valuation. Meanwhile, Sporting will undoubtedly look to maximise any deal for their latest prized asset.

Quenda’s Future: A Defining Summer Ahead?

What’s clear is that Quenda’s talent is undeniable, and his next move could define his trajectory as one of Europe’s brightest young stars. Mendes, with his unparalleled track record of negotiating blockbuster deals, will leave no stone unturned in securing the best possible outcome for his client. Whether that means a Premier League transfer or a move elsewhere in Europe, the coming months promise to be pivotal.

Quenda represents everything exciting about football’s next generation—a blend of raw talent, tactical maturity, and commercial appeal. For now, fans and scouts alike can only wait and watch as Europe’s elite continue their pursuit.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Geovany Quenda’s Performance Data

Geovany Quenda is rapidly becoming a name to watch, and a closer look at his performance data—courtesy of Fbref—illustrates why Europe’s elite clubs are circling. Quenda’s radar chart, based on his performances over the last 365 days, highlights an exciting blend of attacking prowess and possession-based contributions.

Elite Attacking Contributions

Quenda’s percentile scores for attacking metrics stand out immediately. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) is in the 88th percentile, while expected assisted goals (xAG) and non-penalty goals rank at 83 and 76, respectively. This demonstrates not only a knack for scoring but also a capacity for creating high-quality chances. The winger’s shot-creating actions, at a remarkable 94th percentile, underline his ability to spark danger in the final third.

Such figures speak to a player who thrives on direct involvement in attacking phases, further evidenced by his 74th-percentile rank for assists. Quenda’s offensive dynamism makes him a significant threat whether cutting inside or delivering from wide areas.

Possession Metrics that Excite

For a 17-year-old, Quenda’s possession-based stats are staggering. His progressive carries (99th percentile) and progressive passes received (also 99th percentile) highlight how heavily he features in advancing play. Successful take-ons (97th percentile) reinforce his ability to beat opponents one-on-one, a key attribute for any modern winger.

However, his passing numbers—such as passes attempted (32nd percentile) and completion rate (58th percentile)—suggest room for refinement when recycling possession. These metrics reflect a player focused on driving forward rather than retaining possession conservatively.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Quenda’s numbers are serviceable, particularly his interceptions and tackles combined (55th percentile). While he doesn’t rank highly for blocks or clearances, these are less critical given his offensive role.

Geovany Quenda’s stats reflect a player with immense attacking potential and a proactive style in possession. As interest grows, his development could mark him as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.