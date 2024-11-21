Report: Liverpool must up bid to land Lyon playmaker

Liverpool Eye Hazard-Esque Talent: A £12m Gamble Worth Taking?

Liverpool’s ambitious January transfer plans could add a spark of magic to an already impressive season. With Arne Slot leading the Reds to the top of the Premier League table, attention has turned to Rayan Cherki, Lyon’s sensational playmaker who could bolster their title charge. However, as reported by TBR Football, Liverpool’s initial £17m bid is unlikely to be enough, with Lyon holding out for £29m. Is the extra £12m worth it? The answer seems to be a resounding yes.

Rayan Cherki: A Creative Gem Waiting to Shine

Cherki, 20, is not just another promising youngster—he’s a player with the potential to become a Premier League icon. Described by French football expert Martin Mosnier as an “exceptional dribbler,” Cherki’s ambipedal abilities make him a nightmare for defenders. His knack for key passes and creating chances mirrors the brilliance of Eden Hazard in his prime.

“One of the first things one notices when watching him is that he appears to be ambipedal, as he can seemingly utilise both feet equally well,” Mosnier noted. Such versatility could provide Liverpool with the creative edge they’ve been craving in tighter matches.

Why Cherki Could Be Liverpool’s Game-Changer

Liverpool’s current squad is thriving under Slot’s high-octane football, but the addition of a player like Cherki could elevate their attacking prowess. With Lyon facing financial struggles and a potential relegation, there’s an opportunity to negotiate a deal for their prized asset.

While £29m might seem steep, Cherki’s Hazard-like qualities could pay dividends in Liverpool’s hunt for silverware. His ability to “create something out of nothing” is precisely the kind of game-changing trait that separates champions from challengers.

January Deal a Must for Title Ambitions

Liverpool’s willingness to meet Lyon’s valuation will speak volumes about their ambition. Cherki’s profile aligns with the club’s vision of investing in young, dynamic talent. If the Reds manage to seal the deal, they won’t just be signing a player—they’ll be making a statement of intent for the rest of the season.

As TBR Football’s report highlights, this is a rare opportunity to secure a talent whose ceiling seems limitless. The £12m extra could very well be the difference between dreaming of glory and making it a reality.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Rayan Cherki’s performance data over the past year paints a vivid picture of an emerging creative force in European football. The attacking midfielder’s percentile rankings, as displayed in the radar chart courtesy of Fbref, highlight his standout qualities, particularly in attacking and possession metrics.

Attacking Brilliance and Creativity

Cherki’s attacking stats are nothing short of elite. He ranks in the 98th percentile for Shot-Creating Actions, underlining his ability to consistently orchestrate goal-scoring opportunities. His contribution to assists is also noteworthy, sitting in the 94th percentile, while his combined xAG (expected assisted goals) and xG (expected goals) are in the 88th percentile.

Though his non-penalty goals fall to the 31st percentile, this is offset by his exceptional playmaking. Cherki’s ability to create chances with minimal scoring burden mirrors the role of classic attacking midfielders, offering an Eden Hazard-esque impact in build-up play rather than finishing moves.

Possession-Based Impact

Cherki excels in metrics relating to possession and progression, showcasing his role as a dynamic playmaker. His progressive passes received and progressive carries rank in the 99th and 73rd percentiles, respectively. Combined with his 92nd percentile ranking in touches, Cherki thrives as the fulcrum of attacking phases.

Additionally, his successful take-ons rank in the 98th percentile, demonstrating his dribbling prowess. Whether weaving past defenders or maintaining control under pressure, Cherki’s ambipedal skills shine, making him an invaluable asset in breaking defensive lines.

Defensive Contributions Remain Limited

While Cherki’s attacking and possession metrics dazzle, his defensive contributions are modest. Clearances, tackles, and aerials all fall below the 40th percentile, suggesting he is best deployed where his creative instincts can flourish without significant defensive responsibilities.

This data underscores why top clubs, including Liverpool, are closely monitoring his development. Cherki’s stats confirm he is among Europe’s most exciting young talents.