Chelsea’s Captain Faces New Setback in Hamstring Battle

Chelsea’s hopes for a smooth run of fixtures have taken another blow as captain Reece James faces yet another hamstring injury. Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the news during a press briefing, revealing the defender’s absence ahead of the Blues’ clash with Leicester.

This latest setback continues a challenging period for the 24-year-old, whose career has been punctuated by repeated injuries despite undergoing surgery last year to address the issue.

Reece James’ Fragile Fitness

Reece James’ career at Chelsea has been nothing short of remarkable when he’s fit. However, that has become a significant caveat. According to data from Transfermarkt, James has now suffered his eighth hamstring injury in just four years. Add to that a litany of knee, thigh, and ankle issues, and his time on the sidelines often overshadows his exploits on the pitch.

Maresca offered a cautious outlook: “We have just one injured player and that’s Reece [James], who unfortunately felt something small in training two days ago. We don’t want to take a risk for the weekend.”

He added that while the injury is muscular, it is unlikely to keep James out for an extended period: “It’s a hamstring problem. We will see. We don’t know for how long, but hopefully, he can be back soon.”

Chelsea’s Depth Tested Again

While James’ absence is a familiar narrative for Chelsea, the team’s depth will once again be called into question. The likes of Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Malo Gusto are all available for selection, despite missing international duty last week.

However, caution remains over key midfielders Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández, both of whom returned late from South American qualifiers. Maresca admitted his starting XI “will not be at 100%” with limited preparation ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

James’ Long Road to Recovery

For James, this is the second setback of the season after initially injuring himself during Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the United States. The defender made his return against Liverpool in October, ending a staggering 562-day wait to complete a full 90 minutes in the Premier League. His next outing—a week later against Newcastle—was the first time he managed back-to-back full matches in over a year.

Despite surgery in Finland last December, intended to resolve his persistent hamstring issues, James continues to struggle for consistency. Last season, he was restricted to just 482 minutes of league football, compounded by two red cards.

While in the United States earlier this year, James spoke about his ambitions: “I have one goal. My goal is to stay on the pitch.” Yet, for now, that remains an elusive target.

Chelsea’s Captain and England’s Absence

James has not featured for England since March 2023, and with his latest setback, questions around his durability for both club and country are growing louder.

As Chelsea attempt to steady their season, the absence of their captain is another hurdle in an already complicated campaign. For Reece James, the challenge remains the same: proving his fitness is as formidable as his talent.