Report: Man Utd Keen on Signing Former Academy Midfielder

Manchester United Target Angel Gomes for a Remarkable Return

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a sensational move to re-sign former academy prospect Angel Gomes on a free transfer next summer. The 24-year-old, who left Old Trafford in 2020 after struggling for game time, has since impressed at Lille, showcasing his creative flair and versatility in Ligue 1.

Angel Gomes’ Journey: From Starlet to Key Talent

Gomes made history as United’s fourth-youngest debutant in 2017, taking to the Premier League stage at just 16 years and 263 days old. Despite the early promise, his time at the club was marred by limited opportunities, featuring just 10 times across three years before being released.

After joining Lille on a five-year contract, Gomes initially went on loan to Boavista but soon established himself as a pivotal player for the French side. Over four seasons, he’s amassed 129 appearances, nine goals, and 19 assists. His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, with a call-up to the England squad earlier this year marking a significant milestone in his career.

United’s Renewed Interest: Backing from Ruben Amorim

Reports from The Daily Mail suggest United’s renewed interest in Gomes stems from manager Ruben Amorim’s admiration for the player. The Portuguese tactician sees Gomes as a natural successor to Casemiro, who is entering the twilight of his career at 32. Key figures in United’s hierarchy, including Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox, also rate the midfielder highly, believing he could be instrumental in Amorim’s long-term plans.

Lille appear resigned to losing Gomes, as contract renewal talks have stalled, allowing him to negotiate with clubs from January. Gomes’ affection for his boyhood club could prove decisive in swaying him back to Manchester. Speaking last month, he revealed: “There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot. So of course it’d be difficult to say no.”

Rivals in the Chase: Arsenal and Tottenham Hovering

United won’t have it easy, as Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring Gomes’ situation. However, his deep-rooted ties to Manchester may give the Red Devils the upper hand. Gomes has openly expressed his desire to return, telling L’Equipe in 2022: “Do I imagine myself coming back one day? Obviously, it’s home. I would love to come back.”

United’s need for youthful energy in midfield aligns perfectly with Gomes’ profile. His ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder or in an advanced role makes him a flexible option, capable of complementing Amorim’s tactical philosophy.

A Bright Future for Gomes and Manchester United?

As Gomes prepares to enter the final six months of his contract at Lille, all eyes will be on his next move. With the player recently featuring for England and Lille sitting fourth in Ligue 1, his stock is higher than ever. A return to Manchester could represent unfinished business for Gomes and a chance to fulfil the potential that first excited United fans when he burst onto the scene.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of bringing Angel Gomes back feels like poetic justice. Here’s a player who symbolised hope for the academy but left prematurely, only to evolve into the kind of creative force United have been crying out for. Gomes’ ability to dictate play, pick out killer passes, and his versatility across midfield positions is exactly what they need in a post-Casemiro world.

Think about it: a local lad, Salford-born, returning home with added experience and hunger to prove his worth. That emotional connection could galvanise both the player and the fanbase. Ruben Amorim’s reported belief in Gomes only sweetens the deal. It’s clear he wouldn’t just be a sentimental signing—he’d be integral to Amorim’s system.

Gomes’ own words—“There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot”—give United the edge. Plus, there’s something special about seeing an academy graduate return as a more complete player. Imagine the reception at Old Trafford when he steps back onto the pitch in red.

This move ticks all the boxes: it’s savvy, strategic, and symbolic. For a club in desperate need of identity and homegrown heroes, re-signing Angel Gomes could be the spark that reignites Manchester United’s DNA.