Guardiola’s City Facing Anfield Decider

Pep Guardiola acknowledged that Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League could crumble if they fail to secure victory at Anfield next week. The reigning champions, winners of four consecutive league titles, find themselves in unfamiliar territory after suffering five successive defeats. With Arne Slot’s Liverpool leading the charge, City’s Merseyside trip could mark a pivotal moment in the title race.

Should Liverpool win their upcoming match at Southampton, City will arrive at Anfield eight points adrift. Guardiola, candid as ever, admitted his side’s hopes of retaining the title would be all but extinguished with another loss.

“We have to win games,” Guardiola stated. “People are saying it can’t get worse – but it can get worse. The exceptional things we have done over the last eight years are not eternal. I said how difficult it was to do the things we have done – and now people might believe me.”

City’s Anfield Struggles Loom Large

History does not favour Guardiola’s men at Anfield. In the last 43 years, City have triumphed there just three times. Guardiola was direct when asked if Liverpool’s potential victory would prove decisive in the title race. “Yes. In terms of Liverpool winning, winning, winning, it’s true. I don’t know what is going to happen, but the reality is here,” he said.

The once-impervious champions now appear fragile, as Guardiola himself admitted. “We are a bit fragile right now, but we can’t run away. We have to face it. I would like to say there is just one reason for losing three Premier League games in a row. There are many details that we have to fix.”

Maddison Leads Spurs to Historic Rout

Adding to City’s woes, Tottenham Hotspur delivered a resounding 4-0 victory, their heaviest home defeat since Arsenal thrashed them 5-1 at Maine Road 21 years ago. James Maddison, celebrating his 28th birthday, produced a stellar performance, netting twice before Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson completed the demolition.

This catastrophic loss marks the first time Guardiola has endured more than three consecutive defeats as a manager. City’s form spiraled after a 2-1 loss at Tottenham last month, evoking memories of their last five-game losing streak under Stuart Pearce in 2006.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed his team’s effort, emphasising the importance of their approach. “Today was about doubling down on our football principles. It’s a significant win. City have got an unbelievable record here at home,” Postecoglou remarked.

He continued, “It isn’t something you can be blasé about. We have reached these standards before – now it’s about not dropping. You don’t come to a place like this believing it is going to be as convincing as it was for us.”

A Fragile City and a Rising Liverpool

Guardiola must now rally his team against the psychological weight of recent defeats. Anfield is notoriously unforgiving for City, and Liverpool, under Slot, have rediscovered their relentless momentum. Liverpool fans sense the opportunity to strike a decisive blow in the title race, while Guardiola knows his squad’s ability to recover will be sternly tested.

Maddison, meanwhile, reflected on his standout performance against the champions. “That’s a birthday I’ll look back on quite fondly. To come here to the champions and perform like that and get the result. You have to cherish these ones; they don’t come around often.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Manchester City. A defeat at Anfield would not only underline Liverpool’s growing supremacy but could also signal the end of City’s era of dominance.