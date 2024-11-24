Amorim Era Kicks Off: Ipswich vs Manchester United Preview and How to Watch

Amorim Era Begins at Portman Road

Rúben Amorim embarks on his English football journey as Manchester United take on Ipswich at Portman Road in what promises to be a captivating Premier League clash. All eyes are on the Portuguese manager as he seeks to reinvigorate a United side that has struggled for form, sitting an unfamiliar 12th in the table.

Ipswich Riding the Wave of History

Ipswich approach this fixture buoyed by a momentous achievement—their first Premier League victory in 22 years. A hard-fought win over Tottenham before the international break has lifted spirits in Suffolk, making them formidable hosts for this encounter.

For Manchester United, a victory would propel them into the top half of the league table, signalling the fresh start Amorim hopes to deliver after succeeding Erik ten Hag.

Where to Catch Ipswich vs Manchester United

TV Coverage: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage kicks off after Liverpool’s trip to Southampton, which starts at 2pm GMT. The action at Portman Road begins at 4.30pm.

Live Streaming: Subscribers can follow the match live via the Sky Go app.

Amorim’s debut promises drama, intensity, and perhaps a glimpse into United’s evolving identity under his leadership.