Guardiola’s Toughest Test: Navigating Man City’s Injuries

Man City’s Injury Woes: Doku, Dias, Stones, and More

Manchester City find themselves in uncharted territory as Pep Guardiola navigates one of the most challenging periods of his managerial career. With key players sidelined and form dipping, injuries have compounded City’s struggles during a pivotal stretch of the season.

Quad Injury Sidelines Jeremy Doku

Jeremy Doku’s explosive start at City has been interrupted by a persistent quad issue. The winger has missed recent games, including crucial international fixtures for Belgium against Italy and Israel.

Pep Guardiola offered insight earlier this month: “He has some muscular problems in his quadriceps. He doesn’t feel good, he cannot run at full speed.” Although Doku trained before City’s recent clash with Spurs, he was not deemed match-ready. His return remains uncertain.

Potential return date: Unknown

Ruben Dias Nearing Comeback

Ruben Dias, a cornerstone of City’s defence, has been absent since the Carabao Cup defeat to Spurs due to a calf injury. Guardiola expressed optimism about the Portuguese defender’s recovery, suggesting a return could be imminent in the coming weeks.

Potential return date: November/December 2024

John Stones’ Season of Setbacks

John Stones endured another frustrating evening during City’s 4-0 loss to Tottenham. Making his first appearance since last month’s Carabao Cup defeat, the England international lasted just 45 minutes before being replaced by Nathan Ake. Stones’ struggles with fitness this season have been well-documented, and his availability for upcoming matches is uncertain.

Potential return date: Unknown

Midfield Gap with Mateo Kovacic Out

Mateo Kovacic has been a vital presence in midfield, particularly during Rodri’s absence. However, the Croatian international suffered a setback while on duty for his national team, ruling him out for several weeks. Guardiola confirmed: “It will be a while, a few weeks or one month.”

Potential return date: December 2024

Long Road Back for Oscar Bobb

Highly-rated youngster Oscar Bobb has seen his breakthrough season delayed by a leg injury sustained in pre-season. Guardiola has pencilled in the new year for Bobb’s return, hinting at a January or February timeline.

Potential return date: January or February 2025

Rodri Targets Summer Return

Rodri’s absence has been deeply felt, with the midfielder undergoing knee surgery in September. Though initially ruled out for the season, Rodri recently hinted at an earlier-than-expected comeback, potentially aligning with the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025.

Potential return date: Summer 2025

Can City Weather the Storm?

Guardiola’s tactical ingenuity has often masked injuries, but this season’s unprecedented spate of absences has left City looking vulnerable. With crucial games against Liverpool and Feyenoord on the horizon, the fitness of key players will undoubtedly shape their campaign. For now, fans will hope for positive news from the treatment table.