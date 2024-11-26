Tottenham Injury News As Spurs Battle On Without Romero and Van de Ven

Tottenham’s Injury Woes: Updates on Key Players’ Return Timelines

Tottenham Hotspur’s stunning 4-0 demolition of Manchester City last weekend served as a statement of intent from Ange Postecoglou’s side. Yet, even in victory, the North London outfit faces an uphill battle with mounting injury troubles. A series of sidelined players, including defensive stalwarts Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, leaves Spurs navigating choppy waters as the Premier League campaign intensifies.

For a team aiming to establish consistency and sustain a title challenge, the availability of key personnel will prove pivotal. Here’s the latest on Tottenham’s injury list and potential return dates.

Micky van de Ven’s Recovery

After pulling up with a hamstring injury in last month’s Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City, Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven remains out of action. His absence has been keenly felt, with his pace and composure vital to Tottenham’s backline.

Postecoglou provided an update, saying:

“Micky is still a couple of weeks away. He is on the grass training but he is still a couple of weeks away. We’re hoping by the middle of December he is back and available to play.”

Expected return: Mid-December 2024.

Cristian Romero Battling Multiple Issues

Cristian Romero, another linchpin of Spurs’ defence, has been struggling with toe and hamstring problems. His absence in the win over Manchester City highlighted the challenge of compensating for such an influential player.

Ahead of that match, Postecoglou confirmed:

“Romero won’t be right for tomorrow’s game. We’re hoping he’ll be right for next week.”

Expected return: To be confirmed.

Mikey Moore’s Season Disrupted

Teenage sensation Mikey Moore, tipped for a breakout season, has seen his progress hindered by a debilitating virus. While he has returned to the training facility, the club is treading carefully with his recovery.

“He was hit pretty badly by the virus, and because he’s young as well, we have to be careful. He’s back in the building, but we’re going to take our time with him,” Postecoglou explained.

Expected return: To be confirmed.

Richarlison and Wilson Odobert Face Longer Layoffs

Brazilian forward Richarlison suffered a hamstring injury against Aston Villa, ruling him out until the New Year. Postecoglou emphasised the need for caution in his recovery, stating:

“Hopefully, he’ll be back in the New Year but, again, similar to Micky [Van de Ven], we’ve got to be careful every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, Wilson Odobert’s situation is even more severe. The 19-year-old underwent surgery on his right hamstring in mid-November, with no definitive timeline for his return. Spurs confirmed in a statement:

“We can confirm that Wilson Odobert underwent surgery to his right hamstring yesterday. The 19-year-old will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team.”

Expected return: Richarlison – January 2025; Odobert – To be confirmed.

Navigating a Crucial Period

Tottenham’s resilience will be tested in the coming weeks. While their emphatic victory over Manchester City showcases their potential, consistency hinges on getting key players back on the pitch. For Postecoglou, striking the right balance between short-term results and long-term player fitness remains a delicate dance.