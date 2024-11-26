Report: Man City unlikely to activate £30m clause for Ipswich star

Manchester City Unlikely to Trigger Liam Delap Buyback Clause

Manchester City are not planning to activate the £30 million buyback clause for Liam Delap, despite Pep Guardiola’s need to reinforce his squad following their heavy 4-0 loss to Tottenham. According to GiveMeSport, the Sky Blues have ruled out recalling the young striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

Delap, who moved to Ipswich Town in July for a fee rising to £20 million, has impressed since his switch. However, City insiders reportedly believe a return to the Etihad Stadium is premature, even as they look to find more competition for Erling Haaland.

Ipswich in Strong Position Over Delap

Ipswich Town find themselves in a strong negotiating position regarding Delap’s future. The 21-year-old signed a contract until 2029, providing the newly-promoted side with leverage against potential suitors.

While City included both a £30 million buyback clause and a 20% sell-on clause in Delap’s transfer deal, Ipswich will likely resist any offers, including those rumoured to be forthcoming from Chelsea. Delap’s contributions have been vital for Ipswich, who see him as crucial to their Premier League survival hopes.

City’s Stance Benefits Ipswich and Chelsea

Manchester City’s decision to refrain from exercising the buyback clause could open the door for Chelsea, who are reportedly interested in the young forward. However, Ipswich remain determined to fend off interest and hold on to their star asset.

Delap’s performances at Portman Road have justified Ipswich’s investment, and the Tractor Boys view his firepower as a potential difference-maker in their quest to remain in the Premier League.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Ipswich will hope City’s stance does not change and that they can retain Delap’s services for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The thought of Liam Delap staying put is cause for genuine excitement at Ipswich. Here is a striker who combines raw potential with a maturity beyond his years, and his early impact at Portman Road has been nothing short of transformative.

Delap’s move to Ipswich raised eyebrows when it was finalised, but it now looks like a masterstroke. His ability to lead the line, hold up play, and score crucial goals has provided the Tractor Boys with an edge that many newly-promoted teams lack. With a £30 million buyback clause looming, fans were understandably concerned about Manchester City’s intentions, but the latest reports suggest relief might be on the horizon.

For Ipswich supporters, keeping Delap feels symbolic of the club’s broader ambitions. No longer just a club fighting for scraps in the Premier League, Ipswich are now demonstrating the capability to hold onto key players and plan for the long term.

Of course, the interest from Chelsea could muddy the waters, but fans will hope the club stands firm. If Ipswich are to survive—and perhaps even thrive—in the top flight, retaining players like Delap is non-negotiable.