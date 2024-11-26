Preview: Where to watch Man City vs Feyenoord

Man City vs Feyenoord: How to Watch Champions League Clash Tonight

Man City Face Crucial Test in Champions League

Manchester City are reeling from a shocking run of form as they prepare to host Feyenoord in tonight’s Champions League group stage fixture. Pep Guardiola’s typically dominant side are in unfamiliar territory, suffering a staggering fifth consecutive defeat across all competitions following Saturday’s 4-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The pressure is mounting after City’s recent European disappointment, a 4-1 thrashing by Sporting Lisbon. Feyenoord, brimming with confidence, will undoubtedly aim to capitalise on City’s struggles and test the resilience of the Premier League champions.

Where to Watch Man City vs Feyenoord

TV Coverage

The highly anticipated clash will be broadcast live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can tune in from 6:30 pm GMT, with kick-off scheduled for 8 pm.

Live Streaming Options

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can stream the game via the platform’s app or website, ensuring fans won’t miss a moment of the action, wherever they are.

As City look to end their alarming slump and Feyenoord seek an upset, the Etihad Stadium promises to host a pivotal encounter. Guardiola’s side must rediscover their form, while the Dutch outfit will hope to write their own Champions League chapter.

