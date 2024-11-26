Preview: Where to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal

Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal: How to Watch Champions League Action Tonight

Arsenal Seek Redemption in Portugal

Arsenal face a stern challenge tonight as they take on Sporting Lisbon in a pivotal Champions League encounter. Mikel Arteta’s men arrive in Lisbon looking to reassert their dominance in Group B, a task complicated by a stinging loss to Inter Milan before the international break. With automatic qualification for the knockout stages still within reach, Arsenal know there’s little room for error.

Sporting, brimming with self-assurance after a sensational 4-1 victory over Manchester City in their last outing, present a formidable obstacle. However, the Portuguese side are now adjusting to life under new management following Ruben Amorim’s departure to Manchester United, leaving questions about their consistency.

How to Watch Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal

TV Channel

TNT Sports 1 will broadcast the match live in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7 pm GMT. The kick-off is set for 8 pm.

Live Streaming Options

Subscribers to TNT Sports can stream the action via the Discovery+ app or website, making it easy for fans to follow the drama from anywhere.

As Arsenal look to steady the ship and Sporting aim to maintain momentum, tonight’s clash promises high stakes and compelling football in equal measure.

