Exclusive: Arsenal Legend Backs ‘Favourites’ Liverpool to Win the Premier League Title

Premier League Title Race: Liverpool’s to Lose?

What a fascinating start to the Premier League season it has been, particularly at the top end of the table where Liverpool have took a storming eight point lead at the summit. Manchester City’s run of five defeats on the bounce across all competitions have certainly added another competitive to the title race, whilst Arsenal’s stumbles against Bournemouth and Newcastle United also surprised many.

However, it also shows the growing competitive nature of the league, where any team can beat anyone on their day. With that in mind, there’s surely more twists to come throughout the league and especially in the race for the title.

Arsenal and Leicester City legend Alan Smith spoke exclusively to EPL Index, who shared his title predictions…

Liverpool: Title Favourites

“Liverpool are definitely the favourites at the moment,” said Smith, “They haven’t had a real blip yet other than that Nottingham Forest defeat.” As mentioned above both Arsenal and Manchester City have had poor runs of form and injuries that have impacted their results, whilst some would suggest that Liverpool have been fortunate to avoid that area.

The long-term injuries to the likes of Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott would make some Reds disagree with that idea. Although, Smith was also keen to point out that Liverpool aren’t guaranteed to have such a bad run of form, saying: “Will they definitely have a downturn in form? It doesn’t always happen…”

“They look the strongest,” continued Smith, “Virgil Van Dijk and Konate have been so strong at the back and they’re brilliant going forward, they’re in a really strong position.”

Man City: Don’t Count Them Out

As much as Smith was keen to praise Liverpool’s strong start to the season, he also was sure that Man City are not out of the race just yet, despite their recent struggles.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if City came back into the race,” said Smith. Despite suffering five defeats on the bounce across all competitions, Man City could make a huge statement in the title race as they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool are the favourites in that one, but should Man City pull of a victory, it would be absolutely huge and would move them back within just five points of the Reds. However, as Pep Guardiola has already pointed out, should City lose and fall 11 points behind Liverpool, then they would be on the verge of being out of the race already.

“Kevin De Bruyne is still to return properly,” pointed out Smith, “And he could help Man City like Odegaard has already done with Arsenal.”

Looking Ahead

The title race promises to be a thrilling watch once again, and whilst Liverpool are the favourites at the moment, there’s still so much football left to play. The upcoming weeks will prove pivotal to the final standings in the league.

Should Liverpool win their next few games against Manchester City, Newcastle United, Everton, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur – it would be really hard to see the Reds not lifting the trophy at the end of the season.