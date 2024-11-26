Journalist: Man United Want to ‘Hijack’ Liverpool’s Move to Sign €50m Forward

Manchester United Eye Omar Marmoush Amid Growing Competition from Liverpool

Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of attacking reinforcements, and Omar Marmoush has emerged as a leading target. The Egyptian forward, currently shining at Eintracht Frankfurt, is on the radar of several top clubs, including Liverpool. As the January transfer window looms, speculation is heating up, with both English giants weighing up moves for the 24-year-old.

Why Marmoush is a Target for United and Liverpool

Marmoush has been in scintillating form this season, with 11 goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga, making him the league’s second-highest scorer behind Harry Kane. His ability to create and finish chances has caught the attention of scouts across Europe. With his contract at Frankfurt running until 2027, the forward won’t come cheap—Sky Sports Germany estimates his value at around €50-60 million.

Manchester United, under the guidance of new manager Ruben Amorim, are desperate to fix their misfiring attack. Currently 12th in the Premier League, the Red Devils have scored just 13 goals in 12 games, making them the league’s fourth-worst attacking side. Rasmus Højlund and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee have struggled, netting just one goal each so far.

For Liverpool, Marmoush represents an exciting prospect who could complement their dynamic frontline. While Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, and Diogo Jota have been productive, Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, might view Marmoush as the long-term successor to Salah, whose future remains a topic of speculation.

The Likelihood of a Transfer Battle

Manchester United’s interest in Marmoush appears to be accelerating, but Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation closely. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany noted that the player is “in United’s sights,” but a late move by Liverpool could hijack their plans. With a price tag north of €50 million, the outcome may hinge on which club is willing to act decisively in the coming weeks.

Complicating matters, Marmoush is not the only striker linked to United. Alternatives such as Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface and PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani remain under consideration. However, Boniface’s injury and Kolo Muani’s struggles in Paris might make Marmoush a more immediate solution.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may feel more confident in their current attacking depth and could bide their time. That said, Slot’s track record of nurturing talent might appeal to Marmoush, who is enjoying his breakout season in the Bundesliga.

Amorim’s Rebuild at United

New United boss Ruben Amorim faces mounting pressure to address his squad’s shortcomings. In addition to a new striker, the club is also searching for a left-back, with Alphonso Davies and Theo Hernandez among the top targets. But with glaring issues in attack, prioritising Marmoush could be crucial to reigniting their season.

Amorim’s high-energy, forward-thinking philosophy could suit Marmoush, who thrives in systems demanding pace, pressing, and versatility. However, the challenge will be convincing the player to join a team currently languishing in mid-table, especially when Liverpool, a club with Champions League ambitions, is in the picture.

What’s Next for Marmoush?

As January approaches, Marmoush’s stock will only continue to rise. Both Manchester United and Liverpool present unique opportunities, but the deciding factor may come down to project stability and immediate playing time. Frankfurt, meanwhile, will look to capitalise on the interest, knowing they hold the cards with Marmoush under contract until 2027.

Florian Plettenberg’s report underlines the growing competition for Marmoush, who has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s standout performers. Whether it’s United or Liverpool who eventually land him, the transfer race is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing storylines of the winter window.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, Omar Marmoush could be a transformational signing. With his pace, clinical finishing, and creativity, Marmoush fits the profile of the modern striker that United desperately need. His ability to link up with teammates while also carrying a goal threat makes him an ideal candidate to rejuvenate the club’s attack.

The fact that Liverpool are also interested in Marmoush only adds to the intrigue. As fans, we can’t help but feel an urgency to act swiftly and prevent another hijack scenario, similar to previous transfer sagas. Bringing Marmoush to Old Trafford would not only strengthen our squad but also send a statement of intent to rivals who may doubt our pulling power.

Ultimately, this transfer has the potential to revitalise our season. Marmoush represents the future—a player who can grow with the team and help restore Manchester United to its rightful place among Europe’s elite. With Ruben Amorim’s tactical nous and Marmoush’s raw talent, this could be a perfect partnership waiting to happen.