Report: Man United ‘Interested’ in Premier League Forward Who is on Fire at the Moment

Wolves Hold Firm on Matheus Cunha Amid Manchester United Interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned a corner under Gary O’Neil. Following a difficult start to the Premier League campaign, two consecutive victories, including a commanding 4-1 triumph over Fulham, have pulled Wolves out of the relegation zone. However, as Wolves steady their ship, speculation over the futures of their key players, notably Matheus Cunha, continues to intensify.

According to TBR Football, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Napoli are closely monitoring Cunha, with Newcastle scouts also having watched the Brazilian’s brace against Fulham. Despite the mounting interest, Wolves have reportedly reassured O’Neil that no sales of star players will take place in January. This stance is crucial for a side desperate to maintain its Premier League status.

Cunha’s Rise Sparks Big-Club Interest

Cunha’s performances this season have justified the £43m Wolves invested in him. With seven goals and three assists in 12 Premier League matches, the 25-year-old has become the heartbeat of Wolves’ attacking play. His intelligent movement, clinical finishing, and link-up play have made him a standout performer, attracting scouts from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Napoli’s interest, combined with Newcastle’s proactive approach in sending scouts, underlines Cunha’s growing reputation. Tottenham and Manchester United’s involvement adds a domestic dimension to the transfer narrative, heightening the stakes for Wolves. However, it’s not just Cunha who is being courted. Rayan Ait-Nouri has also been under the microscope, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham consistently tracking the full-back’s development.

For Wolves, retaining these players is pivotal. As per TBR Football, the club’s hierarchy has stressed that January will not see an exodus of talent. “Wolves are committed to giving O’Neil the best possible chance of avoiding relegation,” the report states, a position that signals clear backing for the manager and his vision.

Wolves Eye Defensive Reinforcements

While Wolves are determined to fend off interest in their stars, they are equally keen to address their squad’s vulnerabilities. The sale of Max Kilman to West Ham and the long-term injury to Yerson Mosquera have left Wolves short in central defence. Sources suggest that Wolves are targeting at least one new addition in January, with potential moves for players such as Eric Dier and Christopher Wooh of Rennes.

Dier, currently out of favour under Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich, could provide Premier League experience and leadership to Wolves’ backline. Meanwhile, Wooh, who has impressed with Rennes, represents a younger, long-term option. These moves signal Wolves’ intent not only to survive but to build for the future under O’Neil.

January: A Make-or-Break Window for Wolves

January’s transfer window will be crucial for Wolves. Keeping Cunha and Ait-Nouri is non-negotiable if they are to avoid relegation. However, recruitment will also play a vital role. Adding defensive depth could shore up a backline that has conceded 28 goals in 12 matches—a glaring weakness in their campaign so far.

With Fosun backing O’Neil and planning reinforcements, Wolves fans can feel cautiously optimistic. Still, January will undoubtedly test the club’s resolve as offers for their prized assets are likely to roll in. The ability to both fend off suitors and strengthen strategically could define their season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United perspective, Wolves’ insistence on retaining Matheus Cunha is a roadblock but not necessarily the end of the story. The Brazilian forward has shown he can deliver against high-calibre opponents, and his profile aligns with what United need—a versatile attacker who contributes across multiple phases of play. It’s no surprise Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested.

Wolves’ stance, however, hints at a club determined to play hardball. United fans may recognise this as a familiar narrative, especially given Wolves’ history of extracting premium fees for their players. Should United make a move, it’s likely to involve significant financial outlay or a creative player-plus-cash deal.

Beyond Cunha, the potential arrival of defensive reinforcements at Molineux could indirectly impact United. If Wolves improve defensively and climb the table, it removes one relegation battler from the equation, tightening the mid-table race. For United supporters, this story is one to watch closely—not just for Cunha, but for the broader implications on the league dynamics.