Player Ratings: Feyenoord Stun Man City With Dramatic Comeback

Man City Collapse Against Feyenoord in Six-Goal Champions League Thriller

Manchester City endured a night to forget as they surrendered a commanding three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in a dramatic Champions League clash. Erling Haaland’s brilliance was overshadowed by defensive lapses that allowed the Dutch side to stage a remarkable comeback in the final 15 minutes.

Man City’s Dominance Turns to Disarray

City entered the match as favourites and controlled the early exchanges with their typical swagger. A patient build-up was rewarded late in the first half when Haaland coolly converted a penalty to give the home side the lead.

Moments after the interval, Ilkay Gundogan doubled the advantage with a deflected strike, seemingly putting the game beyond Feyenoord’s reach. Haaland added his second shortly after, tapping home from close range to make it 3-0.

With City cruising, few could have predicted what would unfold. Anis Hadj Moussa punished Josko Gvardiol’s misplaced pass to round Ederson and pull one back for Feyenoord. The visitors gained momentum, and Santiago Gimenez capitalised on slack defending to make it 3-2 with five minutes remaining.

As City pushed forward to restore their cushion, Feyenoord hit them on the counter, with David Hancko rising highest to nod in a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time.

Champions League Qualification in the Balance

This result leaves City in a precarious position in the Champions League. With just eight points from five matches, they sit mid-table, five points behind the leaders. Their qualification for the knockout stages is no longer guaranteed and could hinge on other results.

Manager Pep Guardiola must rally his side ahead of their final group game, as another slip-up could prove costly.

Man City Player Ratings vs Feyenoord

Goalkeeper

Ederson: 3/10

Defenders

Rico Lewis: 6/10

Manuel Akanji: 6/10

Nathan Ake: 6.5/10

Josko Gvardiol: 4/10

Midfielders

Matheus Nunes: 7.5/10

Ilkay Gundogan: 7/10

Bernardo Silva: 6.5/10

Forwards

Phil Foden: 7/10

Erling Haaland: 9/10

Jack Grealish: 5/10

Substitutes