Player Ratings: Arsenal Dominate Sporting in UCL Clash

By Michael Reed
November 26, 2024, Lisboa, Lisboa, Portugal: Arsenal players celebrating the first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match between Sporting CP and Arsenal at EstoÂdio Jose Alvalade on November 26, 2024 in Lisboa, Portugal. Final Result Sporting 1 - 5 Arsenal Lisboa Portugal - ZUMAl192 20241126_zsp_l192_010 Copyright: xMiguelxLemosx
Arsenal Thrash Sporting CP in Champions League Statement Win

Arsenal delivered a commanding 5-1 victory over Sporting CP at the Estádio José Alvalade, cementing their credentials as Champions League contenders. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhães, Bukayo Saka, and Leandro Trossard ensured Mikel Arteta’s side overwhelmed their Portuguese opponents in a comprehensive display.

Dominance in Lisbon

Arsenal wasted no time asserting their dominance. Within seven minutes, Jurrien Timber’s pinpoint cross found Martinelli at the far post, and the Brazilian tapped in to give the Gunners an early lead. The visitors doubled their advantage midway through the half when Thomas Partey’s incisive pass released Saka, who squared the ball for Havertz to finish from close range.

Sporting, reeling from the recent departure of manager Rúben Amorim, struggled to respond. Arsenal capitalised on their disorganisation, with Gabriel rising unmarked to head home Declan Rice’s corner just before the break, giving the Premier League side a commanding 3-0 lead.

Second-Half Resilience

The hosts showed brief signs of life after the interval. Gonçalo Inácio’s header from a corner reduced the deficit, but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Bukayo Saka converted a penalty after Martin Ødegaard was fouled in the box. The England international’s cool finish restored Arsenal’s three-goal cushion.

Leandro Trossard added the fifth, reacting quickest to a rebound from Mikel Merino’s powerful shot, sealing a statement win for the Gunners.

Arsenal Starting XI :

  • David Raya (GK): 7.5
  • Jurrien Timber (RB): 8
  • William Saliba (CB): 7
  • Gabriel Magalhães (CB): 8
  • Riccardo Calafiori (LB): 6.5
  • Thomas Partey (CM): 7
  • Declan Rice (CM): 7.5
  • Martin Ødegaard (CM): 8
  • Bukayo Saka (RW): 9
  • Kai Havertz (ST): 8
  • Gabriel Martinelli (LW): 7.7

Substitutes:

  • Leandro Trossard: 7.0
  • Mikel Merino: 6.1
  • Ethan Nwaneri: 6.4
  • Oleksandr Zinchenko: 6.0
Michael Reed
