Report: FA Investigates Referee Over Alleged Betting Breach

Premier League Referee David Coote Under Investigation for Alleged Betting Breach

Allegations Spark FA Investigation

David Coote, a suspended Premier League referee, is under investigation by the Football Association (FA) over allegations of a betting-related breach. The claims involve Coote allegedly discussing the possibility of issuing a yellow card with a friend before officiating a match. These allegations surfaced in October 2019 and pertain to a booking issued to Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski during a Championship clash against West Bromwich Albion.

“I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations,” Coote stated via the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), which manages England’s top referees. He continued: “Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life, they have never affected my decision-making on the field. I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”

Context Behind the Allegations

The FA, in a statement, described the allegations as “very serious” and confirmed they are being addressed “as a matter of urgency.” According to reports, Coote acknowledged a conversation with a friend about the yellow card but denied any wrongdoing or financial benefit from the booking. Alioski’s caution resulted from a late, sliding challenge, a decision that appeared routine.

The PGMOL issued its own response, reinforcing its strict stance on integrity breaches. “The facts need to be established,” the organisation declared, emphasising their “zero-tolerance approach” to violations of their integrity code. The PGMOL board assured appropriate action would follow if any breach of its code was proven.

Other Investigations Surrounding Coote

This is not the first controversy surrounding Coote. He was suspended by the PGMOL on 11 November after a video circulated online of him allegedly making offensive remarks about Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager. Just days later, another video reportedly showed an individual identified as Coote sniffing a white substance through a rolled-up American banknote. This incident, allegedly filmed on 6 July following the Euro 2024 quarter-final in Hamburg, raised further questions about Coote’s conduct.

The PGMOL acknowledged the allegations and reiterated they were “taking them very seriously.” UEFA has also suspended Coote from officiating in its competitions, citing a “potential violation” of its regulations.

Integrity of the Game in Question

Coote is now facing multiple investigations, including a separate FA inquiry regarding comments made about Klopp. The PGMOL confirmed in its Tuesday statement: “David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter, which will be carried out independently by The FA.”

As football’s governing bodies continue their investigations, the case underscores the sport’s commitment to upholding integrity at all levels. Coote’s career, once marked by a steady rise through the ranks, now faces intense scrutiny as the FA and UEFA work to determine the facts.