Preview: Champions League Villa face Juventus at Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Juventus: How to Watch Champions League Fixture

Villa Park is set to host another thrilling European encounter tonight as Aston Villa welcome Juventus in the Champions League. With both teams navigating mixed form, this showdown promises to deliver drama and excitement for fans.

A Chance for Villa to Shine in Europe

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side have had a rollercoaster start to their Champions League campaign. After an impressive early-season surge, the Villans have hit a rough patch, with one draw and four defeats in their last five matches, including a narrow 1-0 loss to Club Brugge. Despite this dip in form, they remain in eighth place in the competition’s new league table, boasting nine points from four games.

Villa fans will hold on to the memory of their stunning victory over Bayern Munich as they push for automatic qualification. Another strong performance against Juventus could reinforce their credentials on the European stage.

Juventus Facing Challenges Under New Leadership

Juventus arrive in Birmingham sitting sixth in Serie A. Although they remain unbeaten domestically, a staggering seven draws have raised questions about their ability to kill off games. Under new manager Thiago Motta, the Bianconeri are battling injuries to key players, which has impacted their consistency.

With Thiago Motta still settling into his role, Juventus must overcome these challenges to maintain their own Champions League ambitions. A win at Villa Park would provide the boost they need as they aim to advance in Europe.

Kick-off Time and How to Watch

When: Wednesday, 27 November, 8pm GMT

Where: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Fans can catch all the action live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the match via the discovery+ app, ensuring they don’t miss a moment.

Team News and Predicted Line-ups

Aston Villa

Villa have been dealt a blow with injuries to Amadou Onana and Ezri Konsa, both of whom picked up knocks during the international break. While manager Unai Emery hasn’t ruled them out entirely, their availability remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Matty Cash and Lucas Digne are expected to reclaim their starting roles after returning to action at the weekend. Ross Barkley could step in for Onana if needed, while Pau Torres and Diego Carlos are likely to anchor the defence. In attack, Ollie Watkins will lead the line, supported by Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers, and captain John McGinn.

Juventus

Juventus are also contending with several injury issues. Defenders Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are out with ACL injuries, while former Villa player Douglas Costa is sidelined due to a muscular problem. Star striker Dusan Vlahovic missed their recent match against Milan, but Juventus are hopeful he’ll at least make the bench.

Arkadiusz Milik and Weston McKennie are doubts, with Timothy Weah and Nicolas Fagioli expected to step in if needed.

Prediction: Another Memorable Night at Villa Park?

Despite their recent dip in form, Aston Villa’s home advantage and passionate support could tilt the balance in their favour. Juventus’ injury concerns and struggles in Serie A may leave them vulnerable, setting the stage for another memorable European night in Birmingham.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Juventus