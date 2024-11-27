Journalist: Ruben Amorim Wants Man United to Sign £50m AC Milan Defender

Ruben Amorim’s Priority: Left-Footed Defenders in Manchester United’s Transfer Vision

Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United is in full swing, with clear priorities in the January transfer window emerging. According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Portuguese manager has identified the acquisition of a left-footed defender as essential to his tactical vision, with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and AC Milan’s Theo Hernández topping the list.

This pursuit reflects Amorim’s meticulous approach to enhancing United’s squad as he deploys his favoured 3-4-3 formation. His intent is clear: bolster the left flank to bring balance and attacking prowess to his system.

Alphonso Davies: A Difficult Dream for United

The top priority, as revealed by Plettenberg, is Alphonso Davies. The 24-year-old Canadian, out of contract with Bayern Munich next summer, is a sought-after asset in Europe, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vying to secure his future. United’s interest comes as no surprise given Davies’ dynamic qualities, which align perfectly with Amorim’s system.

Plettenberg succinctly described United’s efforts, stating: “Alphonso Davies remains the desired target but difficult to realise.”

While United’s determination is unquestionable, the financial and competitive hurdles make the deal challenging. Real Madrid’s allure and Bayern Munich’s attempts to renew Davies’ contract could thwart United’s ambitions. As Plettenberg notes, the race for Davies is heating up, leaving the Red Devils to consider alternatives.

Theo Hernández: A Realistic Backup Plan?

If Davies proves unattainable, United are closely monitoring Theo Hernández. The AC Milan star, whose contract runs until 2026, offers a compelling option. Hernández, 27, boasts a glittering résumé, including 36 caps for France and four consecutive Serie A Team of the Season honours from 2020-23.

Plettenberg reported: “Theo Hernández is also on the list alongside other options. However, Hernández is being closely monitored.”

With Hernández entering the final two years of his contract, Milan may entertain offers to cash in next summer. Valued at €60m (£50.1m) by Transfermarkt, Hernández represents a substantial but possibly attainable investment for United.

Unlike Davies, Hernández’s age suggests he would be a short-term solution, delivering immediate impact. His experience and technical quality would be invaluable as Amorim continues to instil his philosophy at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s Tactical Blueprint and United’s Future

Amorim’s swift integration of his 3-4-3 formation has already showcased the potential of players like Diogo Dalot and Amad Diallo in wing-back roles. However, the lack of a naturally left-footed defender is evident, making this January pursuit a critical component of his project.

Both Davies and Hernández possess the attacking instincts, pace, and defensive solidity needed to excel in Amorim’s system. Their inclusion would not only strengthen the backline but also enhance United’s transitions and width, key elements in the 3-4-3 framework.

As January approaches, United’s decisions will undoubtedly shape their trajectory under Amorim. Whether they succeed in landing Davies or pivot to Hernández, their intent signals a commitment to quality and tactical precision.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From the perspective of a Manchester United supporter, this transfer saga sparks intrigue and anticipation. Alphonso Davies embodies the excitement of landing a generational talent—a player with unparalleled speed, technical flair, and the ability to dominate the left flank for years. However, scepticism arises when considering United’s recent struggles to secure marquee signings in such competitive markets. If Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are in the mix, Davies could slip through United’s grasp.

Theo Hernández, on the other hand, feels like a pragmatic choice. At 27, he might not offer the longevity of Davies, but his immediate impact could be transformative. His attacking contributions for Milan and pedigree with France provide assurance that he can handle the pressures of Old Trafford. The potential €60m price tag might seem steep, but in today’s market, Hernández could prove a worthwhile investment if Davies becomes an unrealistic dream.

Ultimately, Amorim’s proactive approach is a refreshing change. Targeting specific profiles and aligning them with his tactical vision demonstrates the strategic clarity that Manchester United fans have yearned for. Whether the club secures Davies, Hernández, or another option, these developments signal an exciting chapter for United under Amorim’s leadership.