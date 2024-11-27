Report: Arsenal defensive Injury Latest

Arsenal Injury Update: Gabriel, Tomiyasu, and White Latest

Arsenal’s resurgence since the international break has been impressive, with back-to-back victories over Nottingham Forest and Sporting Lisbon showcasing the Gunners’ attacking prowess and renewed focus. However, while Mikel Arteta’s side has found form on the pitch, injury concerns continue to cast a shadow over their defensive ranks.

As the festive fixture list looms, Arsenal face a battle to maintain momentum while contending with significant absences at the back. Here is the latest on Gabriel Magalhães, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ben White.

Gabriel Magalhães Concern

Gabriel Magalhães, a linchpin in Arsenal’s defence, delivered a strong performance against Sporting Lisbon, even adding his name to the scoresheet. Yet, his evening ended in frustration as he was forced off in the final minutes after feeling “discomfort.”

Speaking about Gabriel’s condition, Arteta remained cautious:

“We don’t know [the extent of his injury], because he said that he was feeling some discomfort.”

The Brazilian defender’s status will be closely monitored ahead of Arsenal’s next Premier League outing against West Ham.

Potential return date: Unknown

Ben White’s Long-Term Absence

Ben White’s versatility has been sorely missed this season, with the defender undergoing knee surgery during the international break. Arteta confirmed White will be sidelined for several months, marking a significant blow to Arsenal’s defensive options.

Addressing the decision to opt for surgery, Arteta explained:

“Ben White is going to be out for months, unfortunately. It’s been different kinds of struggles, never the same thing.

“We had to make a decision; it hasn’t been improving in the last few weeks. We know Ben is going to push every boundary, but it got to a point where we had to protect the player.”

While Arteta hopes for a return sooner rather than later, a realistic timeline suggests White will not feature until early 2025.

Potential return date: Early 2025

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Recovery Challenges

Takehiro Tomiyasu has endured a frustrating season, with a knee injury suffered in the summer restricting his involvement. After a brief return in October, the Japan international faced another setback that has left his recovery timeline uncertain.

Arteta recently shared insight into Tomiyasu’s rehabilitation process:

“He’s going to be away now for a few weeks for him to continue with his training and to change his environment a little bit because it’s been really tough for him as you can imagine.

“He’s one of the guys where the only thing he wants to do is to work 24 hours to get better. We’re going to give him the best opportunity to try and unlock something to help him to have him back as quickly as possible.”

Despite the club’s efforts to fast-track his recovery, no definitive return date has been provided.

Potential return date: Unknown

Arsenal’s Defensive Depth Tested

With Gabriel’s fitness in question and White and Tomiyasu ruled out for extended periods, Arsenal’s defensive depth will be under significant scrutiny as the fixtures pile up. Arteta’s resourcefulness will be critical, with the manager likely to turn to Kieran Tierney and others to plug the gaps.

While the return of captain Martin Ødegaard has provided a boost, the Gunners must navigate the coming weeks carefully to sustain their impressive form across competitions.