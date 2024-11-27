Report: Man City injury latest ahead of Liverpool game

Manchester City Injury Update: Stones, Kovacic, Bobb, and Rodri Latest

Manchester City face a mounting injury crisis as they prepare for a critical Premier League clash against Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s side, winless in six matches across all competitions, must contend with significant fitness concerns that threaten to derail their season.

While the squad’s struggles extend beyond absentees, the disruption caused by injuries to key players has been pivotal. Here’s the latest on Manchester City’s injury situation, with updates on John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, and Rodri.

John Stones Struggles for Consistency

John Stones’ stop-start season took another hit during the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham, marking his return to the line-up after a brief absence. The England international was substituted at half-time due to concerns over his fitness and missed City’s 3-3 Champions League draw with Feyenoord entirely. Guardiola has yet to confirm a timeframe for Stones’ recovery, leaving his availability for the Liverpool match in doubt.

Potential return date: Unknown

Kovacic Blow Adds to Midfield Woes

Mateo Kovacic, signed to bolster City’s midfield, has been a key figure in Rodri’s absence. However, the Croatian sustained a muscle injury while on international duty and has been ruled out for several weeks. Guardiola expressed his frustration, stating:

“It will be a while, a few weeks or one month.”

City fans may need to wait until December for Kovacic’s return, further complicating Guardiola’s tactical options.

Potential return date: December 2024

Bobb Faces Long Road to Recovery

Oscar Bobb, viewed as a potential breakout star this season, has seen his campaign stalled by a leg injury suffered in pre-season. Guardiola confirmed in October that the promising youngster would be sidelined until early next year, diminishing City’s attacking depth.

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Rodri Eyes Summer Return

Rodri, a linchpin in Guardiola’s midfield, underwent surgery on a knee injury in September. Although initially ruled out for the season, the Spanish international recently hinted at a possible comeback by the time of the Club World Cup in summer 2025. His absence has exposed City’s vulnerability in key matches, with the team’s performances suffering significantly.

Potential return date: Summer 2025

Tough Tests Ahead

Manchester City’s injury struggles have left Guardiola facing one of the most challenging periods of his career. As Liverpool loom large on the horizon, the absence of vital players like Stones, Kovacic, Bobb, and Rodri underscores the scale of the task at hand.