Romano: Arsenal steps up efforts to lock down promising star

Arsenal Open Contract Talks with Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal have initiated discussions to secure Ethan Nwaneri on a long-term deal, highlighting their commitment to nurturing the Premier League’s brightest young talent.

Nwaneri’s Premier League Breakthrough

The 16-year-old prodigy recently marked a significant milestone, scoring his maiden Premier League goal in a match against Nottingham Forest. This achievement has not only emphasised his immense potential but also underlined Arsenal’s need to ensure his future remains tied to the club.

Arsenal’s Strategy for Nwaneri’s Future

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed updates on the Gunners’ plans for Nwaneri during his YouTube broadcast, stating:

“Arsenal have started concrete negotiations for Ethan Nwaneri’s contract. They want to give him an important contract in the next [few] months probably, let’s see how much time that will take.”

🔴⚪️✨ Arsenal keep working on new deal for Ethan Nwaneri while their search for director continues. Talks with Nwaneri over new long term contract are considered a priority, club optimistic to get it done. Nwaneri, very happy at Arsenal; 4 goals already scored this season. pic.twitter.com/KCDyIzFje0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2024

Despite recent structural changes at Arsenal, including the departure of Edu Gaspar as technical director, the club remains steadfast in its ambition to secure Nwaneri’s services. Romano added:

“We also know that Arsenal had some changes with Edu Gaspar leaving the club, Arsenal looking for a new director. There is some movement around Arsenal that could affect the timing but not affect the strategy or the idea to have Ethan Nwaneri as one of the talents for present and future.”

Arsenal’s Long-Term Vision

Tying down Nwaneri is a clear signal of Arsenal’s intent to build their squad around emerging talents. With the club navigating a new era, retaining players like Nwaneri is pivotal to their future success.