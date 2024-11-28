Preview: Crucial Europa League night for Spurs against Roma

Spurs vs Roma: Predicted Lineup and Key Talking Points for Europa League Clash

Tottenham Hotspur gear up for a Europa League showdown against Roma, with both teams eyeing a crucial win. As Spurs navigate a growing injury list, the pressure mounts on Ange Postecoglou to craft a lineup that can deliver on the European stage. Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fraser Forster Takes Centre Stage

With Guglielmo Vicario sidelined following surgery on a fractured foot sustained in the emphatic 4-0 victory over Manchester City, Fraser Forster steps into the spotlight. The veteran goalkeeper, now tasked with leading the defensive line for an extended period, brings experience but will need to be at his sharpest against a Roma side known for their tactical acumen under Claudio Ranieri.

Bentancur and Youth to Shine in Midfield

Rodrigo Bentancur, serving a seven-match domestic ban, becomes a guaranteed starter in the midfield trio. Alongside him, teenagers Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are likely to return, offering youthful energy and creativity. Postecoglou’s trust in these emerging talents will be tested against a seasoned Roma midfield.

Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson, rested in the City game, are expected to join the attack. The question remains whether Heung-min Son or Dominic Solanke will spearhead the forward line. Postecoglou’s decision here could prove pivotal in breaking down Roma’s defensive setup.

Injury Woes Continue to Mount

Spurs’ squad depth is being tested to its limits. Alongside Vicario, key players such as Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero, and Mikey Moore are unavailable. Teen striker Will Lankshear is suspended, adding to the selection headache.

There is, however, cautious optimism regarding Romero’s return. “Cuti is getting better,” Postecoglou shared. “He’s a lot closer. We’re hoping he’ll be out there training with the group by the back end of this week.”

Meanwhile, Van de Ven’s rehabilitation continues, with the Dutchman still a few weeks away. Postecoglou emphasised the importance of a careful approach, saying, “It’s day by day with him, we have to make sure he ticks off all the boxes before he gets integrated into the squad.”

Predicted Lineup and Key Details

Tottenham’s probable XI (4-3-3): Forster; Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison; Johnson, Werner, Solanke.

Kick-off time and date: 8pm GMT, Thursday, 27 November 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Where to watch: TNT Sports

As Spurs face off against a resilient Roma side, Postecoglou will hope his blend of youth and experience can rise to the occasion. A victory here would solidify Tottenham’s ambitions in the Europa League while providing a much-needed morale boost amidst ongoing injury setbacks.