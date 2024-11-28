Preview: Europa League spotlight on Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt

Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt: Predicted Lineup and Key Talking Points for Europa League Clash

Ruben Amorim’s first European home game in charge of Manchester United arrives with both excitement and pressure. As Bodo/Glimt travel to Old Trafford, United must seize the opportunity to solidify their Europa League campaign. The Norwegian visitors present a stern test, with United seeking to balance recovery and progression in a turbulent season.

Key Returns Boost Amorim’s Options

The return of Luke Shaw and Mason Mount offers a timely lift for United. Both endured frustrating starts to the season but showed glimpses of their quality in cameo appearances during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich. Amorim’s decision to start them here could inject energy into a side seeking consistency.

Shaw’s versatility makes him a strong candidate for the back three, while Mount, whose dynamism has been missed in midfield, could partner Manuel Ugarte. This pairing promises mobility and creativity, especially after the Casemiro-Eriksen axis lacked vitality in the weekend’s fixture.

Tactical Tweaks and Defensive Decisions

Amorim faces critical decisions at the back. Jonny Evans, who has performed admirably, may step aside as Shaw is reintegrated. Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire returning to training is another boost, though neither is expected to start this match. Kobbie Mainoo and Tyrell Malacia, both recently recovered, are likely to have their minutes carefully managed, ensuring fitness for the critical weeks ahead.

Amad Diallo’s bright display at right wing-back makes him a strong candidate to retain his place. His energy and attacking thrust could trouble Bodo/Glimt’s wide players, while Diogo Dalot is expected to line up on the left.

Rashford’s Resurgence in Focus

Marcus Rashford’s early goal against Ipswich was a statement of intent. While Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled for form, Rashford’s sharpness and confidence make him the focal point of United’s attack. With Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho operating just behind him, United have the firepower to test the Norwegian defence.

Predicted Lineup and Match Details

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Ugarte, Mount, Dalot; Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Thursday 28 November 2024.

Venue: Old Trafford.

Where to watch: TNT Sports.

Amorim’s tactical nous and the return of key players will be pivotal as United seek to take control of their Europa League group at Old Trafford.