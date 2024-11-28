Heidenheim 0-2 Chelsea: Player Ratings After Important Europa Conference League Win

Heidenheim 0-2 Chelsea: Hard-Fought Victory in Europa Conference League

Chelsea overcame a spirited Heidenheim side in Germany to secure a crucial 2-0 victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Goals from Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk sealed the win in a second half packed with drama and chances at both ends, maintaining Chelsea’s perfect start to the group stage.

Despite the scoreline, Heidenheim made life difficult for their Premier League opponents, with the Bundesliga side showing grit and energy throughout. Chelsea’s defensive organisation and individual brilliance ultimately proved decisive, with goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen particularly influential.

Spirited Heidenheim Show Fight

For much of the first half, Chelsea struggled to impose themselves on the game. Heidenheim, buoyed by a passionate home crowd, pressed aggressively and looked sharp on the break. However, the German side couldn’t make the most of their opportunities, with a few shots sailing wide or being comfortably dealt with by Jorgensen.

Chelsea’s rotated lineup, featuring the likes of Cesare Casadei and Marc Guiu, lacked rhythm early on. Enzo Maresca’s men relied on individual flashes of quality to create chances but were denied by a well-drilled Heidenheim defence.

The second half saw Chelsea come alive. Christopher Nkunku’s opener came after a slick attacking move, with the forward calmly slotting past Heidenheim’s goalkeeper. Minutes later, Mykhailo Mudryk doubled the lead with a composed finish, showcasing his growing confidence in Chelsea colours.

Jorgensen Shines in Goal

While the goals secured the win, Filip Jorgensen’s performance stood out. The young goalkeeper made a series of crucial saves to keep Heidenheim at bay, including a reflex stop to deny an equaliser early in the second half. His efforts ensured Chelsea maintained their clean sheet and saw him named Player of the Match.

A late red card for Cesare Casadei, following a soft second yellow card in stoppage time, added an unnecessary blemish to Chelsea’s night. Despite this, the Blues held firm and left Germany with three valuable points.

Mixed Performances Across the Squad

Chelsea’s rotated lineup delivered mixed results, with some players standing out while others struggled to make an impact. Jadon Sancho’s creative spark and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s tireless work rate were notable highlights, while Casadei’s dismissal and Marc Guiu’s quiet outing raised questions about their readiness for higher-pressure fixtures.

Player Ratings

Chelsea Starting XI

Filip Jorgensen (GK): 9/10 – Outstanding saves and a commanding presence.

Axel Disasi (RB): 7/10 – Solid defensively and provided width going forward.

Tosin Adarabioyo (CB): 7/10 – Strong in aerial duels and composed on the ball.

Benoit Badiashile (CB): 7/10 – Reliable in defence and confident in possession.

Renato Veiga (LB): 7/10 – Energetic display and effective in supporting the attack.

Cesare Casadei (CM): 6/10 – Struggled to assert control and saw red late on.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (CM): 7/10 – Worked tirelessly and contributed to both attack and defence.

Jadon Sancho (RM): 8/10 – Creative outlet and constantly looked to make things happen.

Christopher Nkunku (AM): 8/10 – Took his goal well and linked play intelligently.

Mykhailo Mudryk (LM): 8/10 – Lively performance capped with a clinical finish.

Marc Guiu (ST): 6/10 – Struggled to influence the game before being substituted.

Substitutes

Joao Felix (62’ for Guiu): 6/10 – Showed glimpses but lacked end product.

Carney Chukwuemeka (76’ for Nkunku): 6/10 – Added fresh legs and energy late on.

Tyrique George (90+2’ for Sancho): N/A

Sam Rak-Sakyi (90+2’ for Dewsbury-Hall): N/A

Manager