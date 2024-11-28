Man United 3-2 Bodo/Glimt: Player Ratings as Ruben Amorim Secures First Victory

Manchester United 3-2 Bodo/Glimt: Europa League Drama at Old Trafford

Manchester United secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League, showcasing resilience and a touch of flair under new manager Ruben Amorim. This was Amorim’s debut at Old Trafford, and the result marked United’s second consecutive win in the competition, climbing them to 12th in the league phase table.

Fast Start, Shocking Turnaround

The Red Devils couldn’t have asked for a better start, with Alejandro Garnacho firing home within the first minute. The Argentine’s opener electrified Old Trafford and seemed to set the tone for a dominant United performance.

However, Bodo/Glimt had other plans. The Norwegian side displayed determination and tactical discipline, capitalising on a disjointed United defence. Hakon Evjen equalised midway through the first half, exploiting a lapse in concentration. Soon after, Philip Zinckernagel completed the turnaround, stunning the home crowd and piling pressure on the hosts.

Rasmus Hojlund, proving to be an invaluable asset, restored parity just before the break. His calm finish injected life back into a struggling United side.

Second-Half Comeback

The second half saw a revitalised Manchester United. Hojlund struck again, netting his second of the night to put his side back in control. The Danish forward’s sharp movement and clinical finishing underlined his growing importance in Amorim’s attacking setup.

United managed to tighten up defensively in the latter stages, seeing out the victory despite Bodo/Glimt’s spirited attempts to find an equaliser. While the result showcased resilience, questions remain about the Red Devils’ ability to maintain consistency and composure against more formidable opposition.

Key Performances Shine

Several players stood out on the night, with Rasmus Hojlund deservedly taking the Player of the Match honours. Alejandro Garnacho and Noussair Mazraoui also impressed, combining energy and precision on the wings. However, defensive frailties and moments of sloppiness in midfield left room for improvement.

Player Ratings

Here’s how Manchester United’s squad fared:

Andre Onana (GK): 6.0/10 – A mixed performance, with some shaky moments but a few vital saves.

Noussair Mazraoui (CB): 8.5/10 – Strong defensively and effective in progressing the ball.

Matthijs de Ligt (CB): 6.5/10 – Solid in parts but caught out on occasion.

Lisandro Martinez (CB): 7/10 – Tenacious and composed under pressure.

Antony (RWB): 7/10 – Provided width and attacking impetus.

Manuel Ugarte (CM): 8/10 – Bossed the midfield, breaking up play and driving forward.

Bruno Fernandes (CM, c): 8/10 – Orchestrated attacks and worked tirelessly.

Tyrell Malacia (LWB): 7/10 – Steady defensively and offered support in attack.

Mason Mount (RF): 6/10 – Showed flashes of creativity but lacked consistency.

Rasmus Hojlund (ST): 9/10 – Clinical and composed, a two-goal performance that defined the game.

Alejandro Garnacho (LF): 8.8/10 – Electric start and a constant threat throughout.

Substitutes

Diogo Dalot (46′ for Malacia): 6/10 – Decent contribution without standing out.

Marcus Rashford (59′ for Mount): 6/10 – Struggled to make an impact.

Amad Diallo (60′ for Antony): 6.5/10 – Energetic but lacked end product.

Luke Shaw (60′ for Martinez): 6/10 – Slotted in well defensively.

Casemiro (66′ for de Ligt): 6/10 – Added experience and control in midfield.

Player of the Match: Rasmus Hojlund

Conclusion

Manchester United’s victory over Bodo/Glimt was a tale of grit and individual brilliance. While Ruben Amorim will be pleased with the three points, he’ll know there’s plenty of work to be done, especially in shoring up defensive lapses and maintaining midfield control.

As United aim to build on this result, fans will hope to see more cohesion and fewer nervy moments in their Europa League campaign.