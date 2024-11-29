Report: Liverpool Star on Saudi Radar as Contract Uncertainty Grows

Saudi Pro League Intensifies Pursuit of Mohamed Salah

The Saudi Pro League’s ambition to secure Mohamed Salah as their marquee signing next summer signals a pivotal moment for football in the region. Salah’s comments this week, suggesting he is “more out than in” regarding a new contract at Liverpool, have only fuelled speculation about his next move.

According to the Daily Mail, Salah’s current Liverpool contract expires at the end of this season. With a failed £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad in 2023 already on record, the Egyptian superstar will be a free agent, and the Saudi clubs are gearing up to pounce.

The financials are staggering. Cristiano Ronaldo’s deal with Al-Nassr reportedly nets him £177 million annually, and insiders suggest any offer for Salah could match or exceed this figure. But the move isn’t just about money; it’s a calculated play by the SPL. Salah’s cultural resonance across the Arab world offers unparalleled marketing opportunities.

Saudi officials reportedly view Salah’s potential signing as transformative. His return to the Middle East would symbolise the league’s growing influence and attract further global attention to their ambitious football project.

As the SPL hierarchy weighs the massive financial outlay against the marketing impact, the question remains: will Salah leave Anfield for the next chapter of his career back in the Arab world?

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While his age (32) might suggest he’s nearing the twilight of his career, Salah’s performances this season show he’s still at the peak of his powers. Replacing a player of his calibre isn’t just about goals; it’s about the aura he brings to the team and the fear he instils in opposition defenders.

What’s particularly unsettling is the timing. With Arne Slot only in his first season as manager, Liverpool are in a period of transition. Losing Salah during this delicate phase could derail the progress being made under Slot’s tactical reinvention. The allure of a free transfer might embolden Saudi clubs, but Liverpool can’t afford to think short-term. If Salah leaves, who fills that void?

Another concern is the potential ripple effect. If Salah departs, it could send a worrying signal to other key players about Liverpool’s ambitions. While the club has historically bounced back from losing stars like Luis Suárez and Philippe Coutinho, Salah’s departure would feel different—a stark reminder of the financial muscle leagues like the SPL now possess.

For Liverpool fans, it’s not just about losing a player; it’s about the soul of the club. Losing Salah to Saudi Arabia would mark the end of an era—and perhaps a warning of things to come in football’s shifting landscape.